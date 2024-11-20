We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch | QHD Nano IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400
Dive into the rush
with vivid colours
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS
DisplayHDR™ 400/ DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate. When overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable are required for 200Hz refresh rate to work properly.
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
New speed.
New standard.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 200Hz (O/C) high refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. The left image is not utilising the overclock feature while the right image is.
This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate. When overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable are required for 200Hz refresh rate to work properly.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The viewing angle of this IPS display is up to 178 degrees.
Outstanding colour performance
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.
Designed for Incredible Speed
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The left image is not utilising 'Faster Mode' while the right image is.
Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
With VESA AdaptiveSync Display, enjoy gaming with high refresh rates and low latency, resulting in smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that provides a good gaming experience with significantly minimised tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly minimises screen tearing and stuttering.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Award-winning gaming GUI
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
109
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200(OC)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
32.16W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7 (UP)
613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7 (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
691x184x498
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.20Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.30Kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
