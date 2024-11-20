*Offer available from 14 March 2024, 12:01am AEDT to 17 March 2024, 11:59pm AEDT or while stocks last. Offer available to the first 200 MyLG member customers. To redeem offer, you must be logged into MyLG account and apply the coupon code AFTERPAY at checkout. Offer can be used one time only. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG online store only. For a list of participating models visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/afterpayday. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, including the $50 Welcome Coupon.