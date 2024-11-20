Boost LG's standard warranty to 4 Years

*The 4 years Standard Manufacturer’s Warranty applies to eligible LG products click here for list of participating models (Eligible LG Products) purchased by valid MyLG members from the LG Online Store between 17 June 2024 to 30 September 2024. The 4 years Standard Manufacturer’s Warranty commences from the date of the purchase. Where applicable, the LG special component warranty applies from the expiration of the 4 years Standards Manufacturer's warranty, the period of coverage and terms are as set out in the promotional warranty terms and conditions. Nothing in these terms are intended to exclude, restrict or modify any rights that a customer may have under the Australian Consumer Law. This offer overrides the terms in the warranty certificate provided with the product and is subject to the OBS Terms and Conditions of Sale, available at https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale.