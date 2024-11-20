We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar S40T
The ideal sound companion for your LG TV
An image of the LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.
300W Power & 2.1 Channel Sound
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window.
Easy and convenient interface
An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen.
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096008010
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
-
Output Power
300 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.65 kg
-
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
35 W
