LG Sound Bar S75Q
Elevated sound with AI Processor
One remote. Simple control
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by Sound Bar models. LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.
Immersive 3.1.2ch Great Cinema Sound
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Digital Signal Processing
DSP allows precise control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in almost any context.
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.
*Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.
*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
*Effect may vary depending on source content.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2
-
Output Power
380 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091310507
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2
-
Number of Speakers
8 EA
-
Output Power
380 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.79 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
