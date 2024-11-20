5.1 Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. Regular deliveries to NSW, QLD and VIC metro areas should be received within 3-5 business days. For ACT, SA, WA, TAS, NT metro and other rural areas, orders should be received within 10-15 business days. However, these are estimated delivery times only. In the case of Pre-Orders, we will endeavour to ship them within one (1) week of the release date or the date that any Pre-Order period ends.

5.2 Subject to clause 5.1, we will deliver the Products to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Products to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for them, during normal business hours (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). If there is not someone present at your delivery address to sign for and take delivery of the Products, for smaller products a parcel collection card may be left at your delivery address and the Products may be delivered to your local Australia Post Office, the freight provider’s depot or other collection point for your collection. Larger/bulky Products that are unable to be delivered may be returned to the freight provider’s depot, after which delivery will be re-arranged.



5.3 Unless you live in a postcode in which our delivery agent is able to offer such services, delivery of the Products does not include installation, packaging removal, or collection or disposal of any old appliances.



5.4 If you live in a postcode in which our delivery agent is able to offer these services, delivery of certain large kitchen & laundry appliance Products includes unpacking, installation and packaging removal. You may also purchase, for an additional fee which will be specified at the checkout of the LG Online Store, collection and disposal of any similar old large kitchen & laundry appliances (‘Old Appliance’). Applicable large kitchen & laundry Products for which these services are available are specified on the Product page on the LG Online Store. Delivery and installation of applicable large kitchen & laundry appliance Products, and collection & disposal of Old Appliances (where this service is purchased), is on the following conditions:



(a) "Unpacking, installation and packaging removal” is limited to, in the case of each product type, the following:



Refrigerators - Product unpacked and connected to EXISTING power and PRE-EXISTING plumbing where safe to do so and correct connections are already available.

Product will not be installed if there is no PRE-EXISTING power or connections available.

All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed.



Washing Machines - Product unpacked and connected to EXISTING power and PRE-EXISTING plumbing where safe to do so and correct connections are already available.

Product will not be installed if there is no PRE-EXISTING power or connections available.

All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed.



Dishwashers - Product unpacked and connected to EXISTING power and PRE-EXISTING plumbing where safe to do so and correct connections are already available.

Product will not be installed if there is no PRE-EXISTING power or connections available.

All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed.



Dryers - Product connected to EXISTING power and left in a floor location, no placement onto pre-existing brackets and no drilling or placing of brackets on walls.

All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed.



”Collection & disposal of Old Appliances” means removing your old appliance of similar type and size.

None of these services include removal of manufacturer merchandise labels, demonstration of the Product or enabling ‘Smart’ type connections, any alterations to the Product or delivery address to allow electrical, plumbing, cabinetry work or mechanical adjustments to either the Product or the delivery address (e.g water pressure adjustment), or wall mounting (including to existing brackets). Stacker kits which require no use of tools will be setup for laundry appliance combination sales.



(b) You, or another responsible person over the age of 18 who you have given authority to accept delivery of the Products (and authorise the removal of any Old Appliances), must be present at the time of delivery/removal. Any reference to “you” in this clause 5.4 includes any such person;



(c) You must ensure that the delivery vehicle can park immediately outside the entrance to the delivery address. We and our delivery agent reserve the right to refuse to deliver where our delivery agent is unable to park within 20 meters of the entrance to the delivery address;



(d) You must ensure that any pets are placed in a secure location before delivery commences and at all times during the Delivery Process. The term “Delivery Process” includes the process for delivering the Products and also, if relevant, for removing the Old Appliance.



(e) Our delivery agent will take reasonable care but cannot guarantee that floors or walls will not get dirty, wet or incur minor scuffing or minor indentations during the Delivery Process. We recommend that you cover floors or walls to protect them.



(f) You are responsible for ensuring that the route(s) from the boundary of the delivery address to the specific delivery location (and, if applicable, the location of the Old Appliance) is of sufficient size to fit the appliance, safe and clear of obstacles. In particular, please bear in mind the weight of the Product to be delivered and whether the floors are strong enough for the load and whether tiles or other floor coverings or materials could be damaged as a result of this weight. To the full extent permitted by law, neither LG or our delivery agent will be responsible for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from the structure, fixtures or fittings of the delivery address being unable to fit or bear the weight of the Products.



(g) On arrival at the delivery address, you must ensure that our delivery agent can commence all relevant tasks without delay. Our delivery agent’s staff will inspect the location(s) and the route from the delivery vehicle to that/those location(s). If our delivery agent’s staff believe that the route to a location or the location itself is unsafe or impractical for the Product in standard packaging, they will be unable to perform the delivery or removal to or from that location and will:



(i) in the case of delivery, deliver the Product to such other location inside or outside the delivery address as You direct, provided they consider this location and the route to this location to be safe and practical; and



(ii) in the case of removal, be unable to remove the Old Appliance.



(h) If our delivery agent’s staff notice any pre-existing damage on the proposed delivery/removal route within the delivery address before they deliver/remove the Products they will bring this to your attention. This is intended to avoid any dispute as to whether the delivery agent’s staff have caused any damage to the delivery address during the Delivery Process.



(i) You are responsible for ensuring that any required electrical or water supplies or drainage/waste facilities are within reach of the delivery location and that they are compatible, in good condition and working order and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. If our delivery agent believes that this is not the case (for example, because the thread on a water tap is worn or damaged, a water pipe is cracked, there are recent signs of water leakage, or an outlet drain is blocked or not made ready for connection) or are otherwise unsuitable they will deliver the Products but will not connect the Products. To the full extent permitted by law, LG will not be responsible for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from any pipes or sockets being damaged, faulty, incompatible with, or otherwise unsuitable for, the Products. Under no circumstances will our delivery agent perform a gas, water or hard wired electrical connection;



(j) At the end of the Delivery Process, you will be required to sign a Proof of Delivery which will confirm that the Products have been delivered and will document any noticeable damage to the Products occurring prior to, or during, the Delivery Process. It will also allow you to document any damage to your delivery address that you believe has been caused during the Delivery Process or the route to that location. Our delivery agent may photograph the location the Product has been placed in.



(k) LG strongly advises that, after unpacking, both You and the delivery agent’s staff thoroughly inspect the Products for physical damage. Any physical damage discovered during such inspection should be noted on the Proof of Delivery. If you wish you may refuse to accept the Product if there is physical damage to the Product.



(l) Where our delivery agent is removing the Old Appliance, you must ensure that the Old Appliance is empty, clean, disconnected from power, water and any fixture and fittings, safe to be handled, removed from any cavity or wall mount, and are otherwise readily available for easy removal at the time of your delivery (otherwise the Old Appliance cannot be removed). Hard wired electrical disconnections must have been performed by a suitably qualified tradesperson and under no circumstances will the delivery agent disconnect these services. LG will not pay you for your Old Appliance and title in the Old Appliance transfers to LG on removal from the delivery premises in consideration for such removal. Our delivery agent will relocate (but not reconnect) the Old Appliance within the premises instead of removing it if you ask them to and if they believe it is safe & reasonable to do so.



(m) You warrant to LG and the delivery agent that all information that you provide to LG and the delivery agent regarding the delivery is correct and complete. If this is not the case, in addition to its other remedies available at law, LG and/or our delivery agent may refuse to deliver the Product and/or remove the Old Appliances and/or may require the payment of extra fees.



(n) To the full extent permitted by law, neither LG or the delivery agent will be liable to you or any other person for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from, or in connection with, the delivery of the Product and the removal of any Old Appliances, whether in contract (including any breach of these terms and conditions, actual or anticipatory, including repudiation), tort (including negligence), equity, restitution, under statute or regulation, under any other legal cause or action, claim or right, or otherwise. For the avoidance of doubt and without limitation (and to the full extent permitted by law), LG and the delivery agent will not be liable for any



(i) loss of profits;



(ii) loss of revenue;



(iii) loss of anticipated savings;



(iv) loss of business opportunity;



(v) loss of goodwill;



(vi) loss of reputation;



(vii) loss of data;



(viii) cost of obtaining replacement goods or services;



(ix) consequential, indirect or incidental loss (even if the loss was reasonably foreseeable or LG or the delivery agent has been advised of the possibility of such loss);



(x) special loss;



(xi) punitive or exemplary damages; or



(xii) economic loss or damages or any nature or description; or



(xiii) for any loss or damage caused by any contractor or employee as a result of such contractor or employee acting outside of his, her or its actual authority or not in performance of his her or its duties to LG or its delivery agent.