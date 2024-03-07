Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Aire Acondicionado On/Off 17000 BTU | Auto Swing | Enfriamiento Rápido | Auto Reinicio.

Aire Acondicionado On/Off 17000 BTU | Auto Swing | Enfriamiento Rápido | Auto Reinicio.

O182H1

Aire Acondicionado On/Off 17000 BTU | Auto Swing | Enfriamiento Rápido | Auto Reinicio.

frontal vista

Enfriamiento rápido

Con solo un clic podrás disfrutar de una habitación más fresca con el modo de enfriamiento rápido

Obtén la potencia de enfriamiento rápido que necesitas con un clic.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall.

Auto swing

Distribuya uniformemente el aire confortable por toda la habitación.

Auto Swing distribuye uniformemente el aire para que sea cómodo en cada rincón de la habitación.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left and cool air from the air conditioner is spreading out.

Smart LED shows error code 'E4'.

Smart diagnosis

Smart LED te ayuda a obtener respuestas inteligentes

Simplemente llame al servicio de atención al cliente de LG, proporcione el código LED y realice el servicio.

Los ingenieros proporcionarán una solución.

Temporizador de encendido/apagado de 24 horas.

Se pueden configurar hasta 24 horas de tiempo de funcionamiento, para que tu aire acondicionado se encienda y apague cuando quieras.

Operación de reinicio automático

Si se corta la energía, su unidad reanuda su funcionamiento anterior poco después de que se restablezca la energía.  

*La imagen de visualización del control remoto puede cambiar sin previo aviso.

Dual sensing

Doble comodidad, el aire acondicionado con detección dual

Dual Sensing puede detectar la temperatura no solo alrededor de la unidad interior del aire acondicionado, sino también del control remoto para garantizar el ajuste de temperatura óptimo y preciso que desea.

 

Con detección dual

Sin detección dual

Smart operation

Smart operation conoce sus necesidades

Los modos de refrigeración, ventilador y secado se configuran automáticamente en función de la temperatura ambiente real simplemente presionando el botón "SMART" en el control remoto.

Cooling mode Icon

Cooling mode

Drying mode Icon

Drying mode

Fan mode icon

Fan mode

*La imagen de visualización del control remoto puede cambiar sin previo aviso.

Revestimiento anticorrosivo de mayor duración

Gold FinTM

Revestimiento anticorrosivo de mayor duración

Gold FinTMgarantiza que la superficie sea más resistente a la corrosión y mejora la durabilidad del intercambiador de calor durante mucho más tiempo.

*Puede depender mucho del entorno de uso.

*La imagen de arriba tiene fines ilustrativos únicamente.

*Según las pruebas internas de niebla salina, el nivel de protección contra la corrosión de Gold Fin es 3 veces mejor que el de las aletas normales.

(el número de calificación es 9,8 o superior después de 1500 horas de prueba)

Sleep mode te mantiene cómodo

Experimente el cómodo ambiente para dormir.

Noches tranquilas con luz apagada

Disfrute de un sueño profundo sin la molesta luz del aire acondicionado.

Preguntas más frecuentes

P.

¿Cómo puedo limpiar y gestionar el aire acondicionado?

R.

Para obtener un viento limpio y un rendimiento potente, es necesario limpiar el filtro cada dos semanas. Lave el filtro con agua tibia o utilice un detergente neutro para la suciedad más rebelde. Después de lavarlo con agua, seque el filtro a la sombra, lejos de la luz solar directa. Puede utilizar la función Limpieza automática1) para una gestión más cómoda del aire acondicionado que seca automáticamente el interior del aire acondicionado cuando lo apaga2)3).

1) La configuración inicial de limpieza automática requiere el control remoto. Consulte el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

2) Si apaga la unidad, el ventilador continúa funcionando durante 30 minutos.

La función está desactivada cuando sale de fábrica.

La función puede cambiar sin previo aviso. Consulte el manual adjunto con el producto para obtener más detalles.

3) Dependiendo del país/modelo, es posible que no haya función de limpieza automática.

P.

¿Cómo puedo ahorrar energía mientras uso el aire acondicionado?

R.

Para obtener un viento limpio y un rendimiento potente, es necesario limpiar el filtro cada dos semanas. Lave el filtro con agua tibia o utilice un detergente neutro para la suciedad más rebelde. Después de lavarlo con agua, seque el filtro a la sombra, lejos de la luz solar directa. Puede utilizar la función Limpieza automática (1) para una gestión más cómoda del aire acondicionado que seca automáticamente el interior del aire acondicionado cuando lo apaga.

 

1) La configuración inicial de limpieza automática requiere el control remoto. Consulte el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

 

2) Si apaga la unidad, el ventilador continúa funcionando durante 30 minutos.

La función está desactivada cuando sale de fábrica.

La función puede cambiar sin previo aviso. Consulte el manual adjunto con el producto para obtener más detalles.

 

3) Dependiendo del país/modelo, es posible que no haya función de limpieza automática.

P.

¿Cómo puedo ahorrar energía mientras uso el aire acondicionado?

R.


Puede ahorrar energía seleccionando temperaturas adecuadas al enfriar y calentar y limpiando periódicamente los filtros para reducir el desperdicio innecesario de energía. 

Se recomienda configurar el aire acondicionado a 25 ℃ para enfriar y 21 ℃ para calentar.

P.

¿Cómo instalo el aire acondicionado?

R.

Hay dos tipos principales de aires acondicionados:

aires acondicionados split, aires acondicionados sin conductos. Los aires acondicionados divididos requieren instalación profesional y los aires acondicionados sin conductos (aires acondicionados de ventana, aire acondicionado de pared, aires acondicionados portátiles, etc.) no requieren instalación de conductos ya que son unidades exteriores integradas. 

Los acondicionadores de aire tipo split deben ser instalados por un ingeniero profesional porque el proceso de instalación requiere perforar las paredes para conectar las unidades interiores y exteriores, y realizar trabajos de cableado eléctrico.

DIMENSIONES

O182H1

Todas las especificaciones

CONVENIENCIA

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Filtro de alarma

    N / A

  • Operación de interruptor forzado

  • Detección del cuerpo humano

    N / A

  • Ruido bajo

  • Reserva On/Off (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Reserva

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    N / A

  • Guía inteligente

    N / A

  • Funcionamiento sin estabilizador

    N / A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    N / A

  • Noche Tropical Sueño comportado

    N / A

  • Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N / A

PURIFICADOR DE AIRE

  • Pantalla de purificación de aire

    N / A

  • ionizador

    N / A

  • Sensor PM 1.0

    N / A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096031797

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 maneras

    Arriba abajo

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (izquierda y derecha)

    N / A

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

  • Aire cómodo

    N / A

  • Enfriamiento de energía

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

  • Sensor de humedad

    N / A

DISEÑO

  • Color (Cuerpo)

    Blanco

  • Color (descarga)

    Blanco

  • Pantalla

    88 oculto

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Grado energético

    D

  • Control de energía activo

    N / A

  • Contacto seco

    N / A

  • Pantalla de energía

    N / A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N / A

  • Ahorro de energía (enfriamiento)

    N / A

  • ICA (control de amperio I)

    N / A

FILTRAR

  • Filtro de polvo fino

    N / A

  • Filtro para alérgenos

    N / A

  • Microfiltro Antibacterias

    N / A

  • Filtro de polvo

    N / A

  • Microfiltro

    N / A

  • Prefiltro

GENERAL

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento máx. (W)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento Nominal/Min (W)

    4 982

  • Consumo de enfriamiento Potencia nominal/Min (W)

    1 555

  • Est. Área de enfriamiento (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Est. Área de calefacción (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de calefaccion Nominal/Min (W)

    N/A

  • Consumo de calefacción Potencia nominal/Min (W)

    N/A

  • tipo de HVAC

    Solo Frio

  • Dimensiones de la unidad interior_WxHxD(mm)

    890x300x219

  • Peso de la unidad interior (kg)

    10,9

  • Peso de la unidad interior (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dimensiones de la unidad exterior_WxHxD(mm)

    810x585x280

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (kg)

    37,0

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (lb.)

    N/A

  • tipo de producto

    Montado en la pared

  • tipo de producto II

    On/Off

  • Volataje nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R410A

  • Potencia de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Potencia de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

CALEFACCIÓN DE ENERGÍA

  • calefacción

    N / A

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza automática

  • UV Nano

    N / A

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del modelo de la unidad exterior

    S4UC18HZCAC.DXWACOL

frontal vista

O182H1

Aire Acondicionado On/Off 17000 BTU | Auto Swing | Enfriamiento Rápido | Auto Reinicio.