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Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata InstaView™ Air Fry EasyClean™

Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata InstaView™ Air Fry EasyClean™

LRGL5847S
Vista frontal de Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata InstaView™ Air Fry EasyClean™ LRGL5847S
Vista Frontal puerta abierta con comida de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista Frontal puerta abierta de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S con comida
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S Easy Clean
Vista de las perillas de encendido y panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del cenicero de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de los cinco quemadores de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de los quemadores y el panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de las posiciones de la puerta de protección quemadores de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno puertas cerradas de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S tiene la puerta abierta de los quemadores y del horno
Vista lateral del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista trasera del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Información y guía energética de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista frontal de Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata InstaView™ Air Fry EasyClean™ LRGL5847S
Vista Frontal puerta abierta con comida de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista Frontal puerta abierta de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S con comida
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S Easy Clean
Vista de las perillas de encendido y panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del cenicero de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de los cinco quemadores de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de los quemadores y el panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista de las posiciones de la puerta de protección quemadores de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno puertas cerradas de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S tiene la puerta abierta de los quemadores y del horno
Vista lateral del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Vista trasera del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5847S
Información y guía energética de la estufa LG LRGL5847S

Características principales:

  • InstaView™ : Toca dos veces el panel de cristal y ve el interior del horno de manera segura
  • Air Fry: Cocina saludable gracias a la distribución de calor continuo y preciso obteniendo el sabor y el acabado crujiente sin freir con aceite
  • ThinQ: Controla tu horno a través de la aplicación ThinQ para precalentar, encender el horno, configurar un temporizador o verificar el proceso de tus platillos.
  • Easy Clean™: Disfrute de un proceso de limpieza simplificado y sin químicos. Ahorra tiempo y energía.
  • Triple Flama UltaHeat™: Quemador para mayor potencia en la parte inferior de tus utensilios de cocción
  • La mayor capacidad: Su horno de 5.8 pies cúbicos brinda el espacio necesario para deliciosos platillos de gran tamaño
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • InstaView: TocToc y verificar el progreso de tu comida de manera instantánea
  • Air fry: Preparaciones crujientes con menos aceite
  • Easy Clean: Limpia sin esfuerzo en 10 minutos
  • Gran capacidad: Te permite preparar platos de gran tamaño
  • ThinQ: Controla o monitorea tu estufa

Descubre más sobre este producto

Estufa LG, la funcion InstaView te permite mirar dentro del horno con dos simples toques en la puerta de vidrio, Este intuitivo sistema de te permite verificar el progreso de tu comida de manera instantánea y segura manteniendo la temperatura interior, si te gusta realizar preparaciones mas saludables la funcion Air Fry es para ti, con menos aceite puedes preparar platos crujientes para toda la familia gracias a la gran capacidad del horno, descarga la App ThinQ y verifica, monitorea la coccion solo vinculando tu dispositivo movil con la estufa, limpia el horno de la estufa de manera fácil y sin quimicos hasta en 10 minutos con Easy Clean. ¡Compra Ahora!

Características Principales

Principales características de la estufa LG con quemadores de alta eficiencia
InstaView™

Toca Dos Veces para Ver Qué Se Está Cocinando

InstaView™ te permite mirar dentro del horno con dos simples toques en la puerta de vidrio de tres capas sin tocar el botón de la lámpara. Este intuitivo sistema de golpe te permite verificar el progreso de tu comida de manera instantánea y segura manteniendo la temperatura interior.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
**Los videos e imágenes son ilustrativos y pueden no coincidir con el modelo disponible en Colombia.

Air fry

Lo Suficientemente Crujiente para Complacer a una Multitud

La función de freír al aire ofrece una textura crujiente con menos aceite. Con solo presionar un botón, prepara tus platillos exclusivos en porciones lo suficientemente grandes como para satisfacer a una multitud.

*La bandeja Air Fry se vende por separado.
**La imagen de arriba solo sirve para ayudar a comprender y está sujeta a variaciones según los entornos o situaciones de cocción.
***Consulte el manual del propietario para conocer las instrucciones de cocción recomendadas.
****Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*****Los videos e imágenes son ilustrativos y pueden no coincidir con el modelo disponible en Colombia.

ThinQ

Control Inteligente, Vida más Inteligente

Tome el control desde cualquier lugar con Wi-Fi incorporado que se conecta a la aplicación ThinQ a través de tu smartphone

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
**Los videos e imágenes son ilustrativos y pueden no coincidir con el modelo disponible en Colombia.

Fácil limpieza de una estufa LG con tecnología Easy Clean

Easy to Clean¹⁾

EasyClean™ sin esfuerzo en 10 min

Un Pavo completo dentro de un horno LG lrgl5847s

Gran Capacidad²⁾

Te permite preparar platos grandes

Vista desde arriba la estufa LG LRGL5847S cuenta con 5 quemadores

Quemador Ultraheat³⁾

Rapidez, potencia y precisión

COntrol fácil y preciso de estufa LG

Control Táctil Intuitivo

Control fácil y preciso

1) Fácil de limpiar: (a) Las acumulaciones de comida pueden requerir un esfuerzo manual adicional o usar la función de autolimpieza completa. (b) Los resultados de la limpieza pueden variar según el entorno.
2) Gran capacidad: (a)Basado en una encuesta interna de LG (octubre de 2018) para hornos individuales tradicionales de autolimpieza a gas 6,3 y eléctricos, hornos dobles a gas 6,9 y hornos dobles eléctricos 7,3 . (b) La capacidad puede variar según el entorno.
3) Quemador Ultraheat: El quemador más poderoso en la estufa y es un quemador único de 13K RF.

Cebolla apanada crunch preparada con la estufa LG con Air Fry integrado

Cebolla apanada crunch preparada con la estufa LG con Air Fry integrado

¡Sorprendete!

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

LRGL5847S
Capacidad
5.8 pies cúbicos
Dimensiones ancho x alto x profundo
758,8 x 912,4 x 682,8 mm
Tecnología Principal
LG InstaView™
Beneficio Adicional
Convección & Air Fry

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIOS

  • Rejilla estandar de horno

    2

  • Rejilla Air Fry

    1

  • Plancha

    1

  • Nipple

    1

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESTUFA

  • Tipo de Quemador

    De Gas sellado

  • Tipo de Gas

    LPG / LNG

  • Parrillas

    Amplias

  • No. Rejillas

    3

  • Encendido

    Automático (Presione y Gire)

  • Bisel

    STS

  • No. De Quemadores

    5 (1 Triple Flama)

  • Quemador Triple Flama UltraHeat™

    si

  • Smart

    Wi-Fi LG ThinQ™

DIMENSIONES

  • Capacidad de horno pies cúbicos

    5.8

  • Ancho Estufa

    758.8 mm

  • Profunidad Estufa

    682.8 mm

  • Profunidad Estufa con manija

    743.4 mm

  • Alto Estufa

    912.4 mm

  • Alto Estufa con capelo

    1,534.2 mm

  • Ancho Interior Horno

    631.0 mm (sin ranura), 608.6 mm (incluida la ranura)

  • Alto Interior Horno

    1160 mm

  • Profundo Interior Horno

    785mm

  • Peso Neto

    Aprox. 78 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Limpieza

    Easy Clean

  • Convección

    Si

  • Sistema de convección/Modo/Sistema de cocción

    Si

  • No. de Posiciones de Rack

    7

  • Señal audible de precalentamiento

    Disponible

  • Sensor de Carne

    No

  • Apagado Automático

    Si

  • Display de Temperatura

    Disponible

  • Luz de Horno interna (Ajuste Automático/Manual)

    Automática

  • Modo de Cocción (hornear / asar)

    Si / Si

CAJÓN

  • Manija

    Si (Tipo Bolsillo)

  • Tipo

    Almacenaje (deslizable)

  • Configuraciones de Temperatura

    No Disponible

CONTROL

  • Ubicación del Control

    Frontal

  • Control de Horno

    Eléctrico

  • Control de Quemadores

    Perilla

  • Display

    LED Blanco Azulado

  • Reloj y Temporizador Eléctrico

    Si

  • Función Bloqueo de Control

    Si

  • Reloj

    12 hr o 24 hr

  • Unidad de Medida de Temperatura

    °C / °F

  • Volumen de señal

    Melodía

  • Idioma

    Español / Inglés

  • Ajuste de Termostato

    Disponible

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía

    1 año

DISEÑO MATERIALES/ACABADOS

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Manijas

    STS

  • Ventana de vista amplia (Características de la puerta del horno)

    Espejo

  • Paneles laterales

    Negro PCM

  • Perillas de control

    Niquel Cromo Plateado

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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