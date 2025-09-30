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- InstaView: TocToc y verificar el progreso de tu comida de manera instantánea
- Air fry: Preparaciones crujientes con menos aceite
- Easy Clean: Limpia sin esfuerzo en 10 minutos
- Gran capacidad: Te permite preparar platos de gran tamaño
- ThinQ: Controla o monitorea tu estufa