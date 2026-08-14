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Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way Learn More
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Energy Class-A Fridge Freezers

A-grade compressors allow for ideal energy efficiency.

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Same Size, More Capacity

Wash larger laundry loads without a bigger washer needed.

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Care For What You Wear

Extend the life of your clothes with LG's clothing care solutions.

For Your Energy Efficient Home

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Waiting for Subsidiary Content

Waiting for Subsidiary Content Learn More
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Fridge Freezer

The Fridge Freezer for Cost-effective Energy Use

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Washing Machine

The Washing Machine that Saves You Energy

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Tumble Dryer

The Tumble Dryer for Efficient Energy Use

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Helpful Hint, Our Lab

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Energy-saving tips for your fridge

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Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste

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Are you using laundry detergent correctly?

Learn More About LG Home Appliances

Upgrade your home with innovative LG home appliances. From smart appliances to stylish inbuilt designs, enhance your kitchen with our top-of-the-range fridge freezers and dishwashers or simplify your cleaning routine with our washer-dryers and stylers, our home appliances deliver the latest in technology, without compromising on style.

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Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

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Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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