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A-grade compressors allow for ideal energy efficiency.
Wash larger laundry loads without a bigger washer needed.
Extend the life of your clothes with LG's clothing care solutions.
For Your Energy Efficient Home
Fridge Freezer
The Fridge Freezer for Cost-effective Energy Use
Washing Machine
The Washing Machine that Saves You Energy
Tumble Dryer
The Tumble Dryer for Efficient Energy Use
Discover Next-Level Tech
Make the Right Choice with Us
Learn More About LG Home Appliances
Upgrade your home with innovative LG home appliances. From smart appliances to stylish inbuilt designs, enhance your kitchen with our top-of-the-range fridge freezers and dishwashers or simplify your cleaning routine with our washer-dryers and stylers, our home appliances deliver the latest in technology, without compromising on style.
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