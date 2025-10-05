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Lavadora LG Carga Superior 21Kg Gris AIDD™ Mayor capacidad

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 21Kg Gris AIDD™ Mayor capacidad

WT21DV6
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 21Kg Gris AIDD™ Mayor capacidad WT21DV6
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal derecha.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal derecha con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista lateral con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista lateral.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera alejado
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de rendijas del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de Filtro atrapa pelusas.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de Filtro
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista trasera.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, tarjeta de consumo energético.
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 21Kg Gris AIDD™ Mayor capacidad WT21DV6
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal derecha.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista frontal derecha con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista lateral con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista lateral.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera alejado
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de rendijas del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de Filtro atrapa pelusas.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista de Filtro
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, vista trasera.
Lavadora LG wt21dv6, tarjeta de consumo energético.

Características principales:

  • Tecnología AI DD™ (con Inteligencia Artificial)
  • Función TurboWash™
  • Mayor Capacidad interior
  • Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho
  • Scent+ Maximiza el aroma del suavizante
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT21DV6

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Plata

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    21

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de inicio

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED + botones firmes

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

  • Tipo de Indicador

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 4-Way Agitator

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Opción añadir más prendas

    No

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

  • Tambor texturizado

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • JetSpray

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusa

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

    No

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

  • Emparejamiento Inteligente

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    632 x 1 040 x 670

  • Peso (kg)

    45,5

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Cómo puedo elegir el ciclo de lavado adecuado?

A.

En general, debe consultar la etiqueta de cuidado de su ropa y seleccionar el ciclo de lavado correspondiente en su lavadora. Si selecciona el ciclo AI Wash, las lavadoras LG con función AI DD pesarán automáticamente la ropa y detectarán la suavidad para determinar un patrón de lavado adecuado y ajustar los movimientos de lavado durante el lavado en consecuencia.

Q.

Cómo beneficia AI DD™ a mi lavado?

A.

Las máquinas AI DD™ de LG utilizan tecnología inteligente para analizar individualmente el peso y el tipo de tejido de tu colada. ¿El resultado? La optimización automática de los movimientos de lavado de tu lavadora ayuda a mejorar la protección de los tejidos para que tus preciadas prendas conserven un aspecto impecable. Los motores DirectDrive™ ofrecen tecnología de 6 movimientos para garantizar una limpieza profunda y eficiente de la ropa.

Q.

Qué es la función TurboWash3D™?

A.

La rápida tecnología TurboWash3D™ de LG proporciona ropa completamente limpia en sólo 30 minutos, con un lavado adaptado a las necesidades de tu ropa. Un potente chorro pulverizador, además de la cuba y el motor que giran de forma independiente y en sentidos opuestos, crean un potente flujo de agua que hace que las prendas se froten entre sí durante todo el ciclo para mejorar el rendimiento del lavado».

 

*Probado por Intertek con 3 kg de carga IEC. El resultado del tiempo de funcionamiento para el ciclo Normal con la opción TurboWash es de 29 minutos. El tiempo de lavado puede retrasarse y los resultados pueden variar en función del tipo y peso de las prendas y del entorno.

Q.

¿Qué es la función de Steam en la lavadora LG?    

A.

La tecnología Steam™ patentada por LG (en modelos seleccionados) combate eficazmente los alérgenos. La función Allergy Care vaporiza la ropa al inicio del ciclo de lavado para aflojar las fibras y disolver los alérgenos, incluidos el polen y los ácaros del polvo.

 

*El ciclo Allergy Care, probado por Intertek, reduce el 99% de los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico (Der p1), el 99,9% de los ácaros del polvo vivos (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) y el 99% de las bacterias (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis y Escherichia coli)

Q.

¿Cómo se utiliza el ciclo de Limpieza de Tina en la lavadora?

A.

Si hay pelusa acumulada en la tina o la tina huele a moho, utilice limpiadores de lavadora para limpiar la tina regularmente.

Se recomienda ejecutar el ciclo de Limpieza de Tina una vez al mes para mantener la tina limpia.

Q.

¿Por qué mi prenda está llena de polvo y pelusas?

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseadas en su prenda.

Q.

¿Cómo registro mi producto en ThinQ?

A.

1. Asegúrese de que tanto el producto como el router de Internet están encendidos.

2. Acerque el producto al router de Internet. Si la distancia entre el producto y el router es demasiado grande, la intensidad de la señal puede ser débil y puede tardar mucho tiempo en registrar su producto.

3. Instale la aplicación ThinQ. Consulte la página correspondiente a su país para obtener más instrucciones sobre la instalación de la aplicación ThinQ y el registro de su producto.

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas