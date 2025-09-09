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Lavavajilla LG 75 Piezas QuadWash TrueSteam

Lavavajilla LG 75 Piezas QuadWash TrueSteam

LDTS5552S
Vista frontal de Lavavajilla LG 75 Piezas QuadWash TrueSteam LDTS5552S
Vista frontal puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta abierta y loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal desde arriba puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista trasera de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal de Lavavajilla LG 75 Piezas QuadWash TrueSteam LDTS5552S
Vista frontal puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta abierta y loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral izquierda puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta abierta de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal lateral derecha puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista lateral derecha puerta abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista frontal desde arriba puerta medio abierta con loza de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash
Vista trasera de lavavajillas LG LDTS5552S - QuadWash

Características principales:

  • TrueSteam™
  • QuadWash™
  • EasyRack™ Plus
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Smart Diagnosis
Más

Características destacadas

  • QuadWash: Limpia desde todos los ángulos
  • TrueSteam: Menos Manchas de Agua
  • EasyRack Plus: Fácil carga y practicidad de utensilios
  • ThinQ: Controla o monitorea la lavajillas a distancia
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive: Silencioso y eficiente

Resumen del producto

Lavavajilla LG la solución más adecuada al lavado de tus utensilios de cocina, con una limpieza desde todos los ángulos gracias a la tecnología QuadWash con sus cuatro brazos giratorios rocía agua llegando a todos los rincones del lavavajillas, gracias al poder del vapor los platos permanecerán relucientes y con menos manchas de agua hasta un 30% carga fácil tus utensilios de cocina gracias a la rejilla ajustable superior para tres niveles diferentes de altura, el motor inverter Direct Drive controla la circulación del agua y rociado para un mejor rendimiento, ¡Compra Ahora!

Razones para comprar Lavavajillas LG

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavavajillas LG con tecnología TrueSteam limpia con agua hirviendo.

Platos Brillantes, Menos Manchas de Agua

TrueSteam™ hecho con agua hirviendo llega a todas las superficies de cada plato, lo que resulta en platos limpios.

*Resultados obtenidos en modelos de lavavajillas LG con función de vapor y certificades el 05/12/2019 por Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), que logran una reducción mínima del 99,999% de bacterias (en concreto; E.coli, L. monocytogenes y S. typhimurium) cuando se opera en el ciclo de desinfección

Poder de Limpieza

Vapor a alta temperatura, que consiste en partículas diminutas, separa fácilmente las manchas de los platos.

Menos Manchas de Agua

TrueSteam™ deja los platos relucientes y reduce las manchas de agua hasta en un 30%.

*Comparado con el modelo LG sin vapor. Basado en el recuento de manchas de agua entre LG DFB325 (vapor) y DFB415 (sin vapor), sgún los métodos de prueba internos de LG
*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavavajillas LG en proceso de lavado con tecnología QuadWash limpia desde todos los ángulos

Limpia desde todos los angulos

QuadWash™ proporciona la máxima cobertura para limpiar los platos desde la primera vez.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Cuatro brazos de lavado

Los brazos giratorios multidireccionales disparan una corriente de agua en varios ángulos que llegan a todos los rincones del lavavajillas.

Rotación Multidireccional

Con cuatro brazos rociadores en lugar de dos, QuadWash™ proporciona un mayor rendimiento de limpieza en cada plato en cada una de las rejillas.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavavajillas con sistema EasyRack más fácil carga y flexibilidad

Fácil Carga & Máxima Flexibilidad

El Sistema Easy-load basket de carga fácil puede variar para encargarse de cualquier desafío que presenten tus utensilios de cocina.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Dientes Plegables

Carga los utensilios de cocina a tú manera, ya sea una bandeja en la rejilla superior o un tazón en la parte inferior.

Ajuste de Altura Fácil

Ajuste de altura del la rejilla superior a tres niveles diferentes para cargar artículos más altos.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Motor Direct Drive, eficiencia energética y durabilidad 10 años de garantía
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Eficiencia energetica & Durabilidad con garantía de 10 años

El Motor Inverter Direct Drive está respadado con una garantía de 10 años, ayudando a aumentar la eficiencia energética.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del Motor Inverter Direct Drive (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Muestra la app DishWasher en un Smart Phone sincronizando LG ThinQ al lavavajillas te mantiene conectado.

Innovación para un Lugar más Inteligente y Conectado.

LG ThinQ™ presenta un nuevo mundo de conectividad, comodidad y personalización.

* LG ThinQ® App está disponible para Android y IOS

Descargar Ciclos

Con la aplicación de LG ThinQ™ , descarga nuevos ciclos de lavado para satisfacer sus necesidades, como Ollas, Sartenes, Cacerolas, Cristalería y Cuidado Nocturno.

Configuración Personalizada

Personalice los ciclos de su lavavajillas utilizando la aplicación con su teléfono inteligente para seleccionar diferentes opciones de limpieza.

Recordatorio de Limpieza del Producto

Manten tu lavavajillas fresco activando el Recordatorio de Limpieza del producto. Después de cada 30 ciclos, la luz luminosa le indicará que es hora de ejecutar el ciclo de limpieza.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis ayuda a resolver problemas de manera rápida y eficiente a través del teléfono inteligente, con sugerencias para soluciones fáciles y pasos a seguir.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavavajillas LG un aliado que necesitas en tu cocina

Lavavajillas LG un aliado que necesitas en tu cocina

¡Sorprendete!

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Capacidad máxima de lavado (piezas)
75
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
85.4 x 60.3 x 62.5
LG ThinQ
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad (servicios)

    15

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones (AxAxP mm)

    603 x 854 x 625

  • Peso (Kg)

    38 kg

SEGURIDAD Y OTRAS FUNCIONES

  • Ruido (db)

    46

DISEÑO

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de panel

    Touch

  • Tipo de controles

    Superior

  • Sistema anti huellas

    Si

  • Tipo de tina

    Acero Inoxidable NeveRustTM

  • EasyRack™ Plus (Rejilla ajustable)

    Si

LAVADO

  • Número de Ciclos de Lavado

    10

  • Número de opciones

    9

  • TrueSteam

    Si

ESPECIFICACIONES COMUNES

  • Tipo

    Lavavajilla

  • Detalle de tipo

    Automática

  • Tipo de carga

    FRONTAL

  • Tipo de manija

    Pocket Handle

  • Otros (especificar)

    De empotre sin cubierta

CICLOS DE LAVADO

  • Automático

    Si

  • Exprés

    Si

  • Delicado

    Si

  • Turbo

    Si

  • Enjuague

    Si

  • Normal

    Si

  • Pesado

    Si

  • Descargar Ciclos

    Si

  • Descargar Ciclos

    Si

  • Refrescar

    Si

OPCIONES DE LAVADO

  • Zona Dual

    Si

  • Bloqueo de controles

    Si

  • Extra Seco

    Si

  • Vapor

    Si

  • Media Carga

    Si

  • Secado Nocturno

    Si

  • Ahorro de Energía

    No

  • Alta Temperatura

    Si

  • Inicio Diferido

    Hasta 12 hrs.

SECADO

  • Condensador Híbrido

    Si

TECNOLOGÍAS Y OTRAS FUNCIONES

  • Ahorro de energía (Inverter DD)

    Si

  • Ahorro de agua

    2.8

  • Calentador de agua

    Si

  • Motor Direct Drive™

    Si

  • Funcionamiento Silencioso

    Si

  • SmartThinQ™

    Si

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • TrueSteam™

    Si

SISTEMA

  • LoDecibel™

    Si

  • QuadWash™

    Si

  • 10 años de garantía

    Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • On (KWh)

    258 kWh/Year

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