Vista lateral desde abajo-izquierda
Vista frontal
Vista lateral derecha
Vista superior
Vista lateral
Vista lateral izquierda
Primer plano del puerto USB
Vista trasera
Primer plano de la vista frontal
Vista frontal desde abajo con la correa desatada
Vista inferior con la correa desatada
Vista semi-vertical frontal con la correa desatada
Primer plano de la correa
Vista frontal horizontal y vertical combinada
Primer plano de la vista lateral derecha
Características principales:

    Logotipo del premio de One Tech

    xboom Grab

    One Tech - Recommendado

    En términos generales, el sonido convence por su potencia y dinamismo…

    will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

    will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

    Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

    Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

    will.i.am como diseñador de experiencia de LG para el xboom Grab

    LG nombró a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia de escucha con un sonido y estilo completamente nuevos. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop.

    Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son refinados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó el xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

    Sonido único del producto creado en colaboración con will.i.am

    Experimenta la intrincada y extraordinaria experiencia de sonido del producto creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña la operación del nuevo xboom, como encender/apagar, conectar vía Bluetooth y ajustar el volumen, ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

    will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio, mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

    Sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless.

    Creado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, ideal para su uso al aire libre.

    *El video es para fines demostrativos.

    will.i.am en imagen en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

    will.i.am en imagen en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

    Presentamos FYI RAiDiO, una revolucionaria experiencia radiofónica con IA concebida por el arquitecto experimental de LG xboom, will.i.am. FYI RAiDiO ofrece una experiencia más inteligente y envolvente con música y noticias a través de una variedad de personajes de IA y emisoras según tus intereses.

    Descubre los personajes de IA: DJ diversos con orígenes culturales y personalidades únicas

    Disfruta de la satisfacción de elegir un DJ basado en IA que se adapte a tu estado de ánimo, al momento o al ambiente que te gusta.

    Cada personaje aporta su propia perspectiva cultural y personalidad únicas, ofreciendo no solo música y noticias, sino también la diversión de descubrir diferentes matices culturales por medio de su estilo y expresión.

    Noticias seleccionadas y música sin interrupciones con un sonido superior

    Selecciona una emisora según tus intereses para disfrutar de noticias seleccionadas y música sin límites, todo con una experiencia integrada y fluida.

    Escucha con claridad el sonido característico de xboom, que da vida a cada nota y cada palabra

    *La pantalla es una simulación para fines de demostración y puede ser distinta del uso real.

    *Las características, especificaciones y disponibilidad del producto pueden variar según el país o la region.

    Acceso instantáneo a noticias, música y tu DJ basado en IA

    Con un solo toque se abre un mundo de audio. Explora las últimas noticias, descubre las canciones más populares y chatea con tu DJ inteligente con IA. Ya no tendrás que navegar sin fin, solo tendrás lo que deseas

    *Para utilizar “Mi botón”, debes tener instaladas las aplicaciones LG ThinQ y FYI en tu teléfono inteligente.

    1) Configura Mi botón en la aplicación LG ThinQ.

    2) Completa la activación en la aplicación FYI para empezar a utilizar la función.

    *Las características, especificaciones y disponibilidad del producto pueden variar según el país o la region.

    AI Sound

    La IA que perfecciona el sonido para cada género que escuches.

    Elige manualmente entre los modos orientados al ritmo, la melodía o la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA configure el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

    Will.i.am está sosteniendo un xboom Grab con su mano derecha.

    AI Calibration

    Calibración de IA para un sonido claro en cualquier lugar.

    La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que te encuentras. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área espaciosa o en una habitación pequeña.

    *El video es solo para fines de demostración.

    AI Lighting

    Iluminación con IA que se ajusta a la música.

    La IA detecta el género de tu música y ajusta la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Puedes elegir entre los modos Ambient, Party y Voice para establecer el ambiente. Además, puedes consultar la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del parlante.

    *El video es solo para fines de demostración.

    El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

    Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

    Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad.

    *Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar dependiendo del entorno de uso.

    **Detalles de las pruebas militares

    Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

    Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundación

    Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

    Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

    El xboom Grab está colocado verticalmente.

    Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar con 20 horas de tiempo de reproducción.

    Larga duración de la batería, más de lo que esperarías de un parlante compacto. El Grab reproduce hasta 20 horas con una carga completa.

    *El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas a un volumen del 50%, con Bluetooth y el modo Voice Enhance activados, sin iluminación.

    **El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

    El xboom Grab está en forma hexagonal, con tierra a la izquierda y un salpicón de agua a la derecha.

    Resistencia al agua y al polvo con clasificación IP67.

    Clasificación IP67 para resistir al agua y al polvo. Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar, ya sea en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

    *Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar dependiendo del entorno de uso.

    **IP67 protege completamente contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, y también protege completamente contra la inmersión hasta 1 metro de profundidad durante 30 minutos.

    Nuevo xboom Grab, diseñado para moverse contigo

    Diseñado para superar límites y mejorar la comodidad. Su cuerpo en forma de tubo es fácil de agarrar y le da un toque único a tu estilo. Lleva y cuelga tu parlante fácilmente con la práctica correa justable. Compacto, ergonómico y ultra resistente.

    El xboom Grab está en la muñeca, en el soporte de una bici y lo sostiene Will.i.am con ambas manos.

    Conecta varios altavoces y amplifica la atmósfera con Auracast™ y crea una experiencia de sonido envolvente.

    Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compártelo a través de Auracast™. Accede instantáneamente simplemente presionando un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

    Sobre un círculo arcoíris, el xboom Stage 301, Bounce y Grab están en orden horario. Al lado del Grab, el botón de Auracast.

    *Solo los modelos Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí.

    *La representación es solo para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

