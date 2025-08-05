43" LG UHD AI 4K Smart TV 2025 - UA8000 + de 160 canales gratis

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Colores y detalles impresionantes con HDR10 Pro 4K
- Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
- Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
- Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K
- Alta resolución en una pantalla de televisión ultragrande