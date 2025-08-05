Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
43" LG UHD AI 4K Smart TV 2025 - UA8000 + de 160 canales gratis

43UA8000PSB

43UA8000PSB
  • Vista de frente de la UHD UA80 TV, logotipo de LG UHD Al en la esquina superior. En la LG UHD TV se muestran coloridas texturas como de pinturas que se combinan.
  • Vista posterior de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
  • Vista lateral izquierda de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
  • Vista de frente y lateral de la Smart TV LG UHD AI UA80 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
  • El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. El título habla sobre cómo el procesador ofrece una calidad 4K, con color y brillo sorprendentes.
  • Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado. El título hace referencia a cómo el superescalamiento 4K mejora la resolución, el brillo y la claridad.
  • Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda. El título hace referencia a cómo HDR10 Pro ofrece una calidad de imagen superior y un contraste más nítido.
  • LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.
  • La pantalla de una LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
  • LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Simplemente apunta y haz clic.
  • Un primer plano de la pantalla de una LG TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
  • Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
  • Pantalla de una LG TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario. El texto explica que AI Chatbot puede entender la intención del usuario y proporcionar soluciones de problemas.
Características principales:

Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Colores y detalles impresionantes con HDR10 Pro 4K
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K
  • Alta resolución en una pantalla de televisión ultragrande

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nuevo LG UHD 4K de 43” + de 160 canales gratis, Con inteligencia artificial que reconoce quién lo usa, recomienda contenido, ajusta imagen y sonido automáticamente y responde a tu voz. Un TV ideal para el día a día en casa, con un diseño más delgado que encaja en cualquier espacio.

La LG UHD TV aparece ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda y muestra canicas de colores en diferentes tonos de rosa, azul y púrpura. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI aparece integrado en la esquina inferior derecha de la TV. El logotipo de LG UHD AI aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda. También puede verse el texto: "Con tecnología del procesador LG alpha AI".

Ve los detalles con
total claridad

Calidad de la imagen

Presentamos el procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 poderoso e inteligente

Con mejoras significativas en el desempeño, el procesamiento más rápido del procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mayor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

El superescalamiento de 4K le da vida a cada cuadro

El poderoso procesador de LG impulsa la resolución a la calidad original. Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K.

Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

HDR10 Pro

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo hacen que la resolución de la pantalla alcance nuevos niveles. Disfruta de una mayor calidad de imagen con un contraste más nítido.

Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

El AI Magic Remote completa la
AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet. 

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones. 

*Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Nuevas actualizaciones por 5 años con el programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones completas y disfruta de los beneficios de las características y el software más recientes. Con el premio a la innovación de CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte protegido, ya que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos seguros.

*El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu casa inteligente

Maneja a la perfección distintos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la máxima conveniencia de controlar todo tu hogar desde un único panel de control intuitivo. 

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores de IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*El AI Clear Sound se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV
y LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

*El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red. 

*Los modelos de la Soundbar compatibles con la TV pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

Buscar la mejor dupla de LG Soundbar y LG TV

*Las características pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta las especificaciones detalladas en la página de cada producto.

TV ultragrande

Mira todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en la nueva TV ultragrande de LG. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla a gran escala.

LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.

*La UA80 está disponible en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

Diseño delgado

Dale un toque moderno con un diseño elegante que se integre armoniosamente en tu espacio.

Una LG UHD TV montada en una pared sobre una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar moderna. La LG UHD TV muestra un fondo colorido.

*El diseño delgado se aplica a la UA80 de 65/55/50/43 pulgadas.

Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha al máximo tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite el contenido de tus dispositivos a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas independientes para disfrutar de un entretenimiento perfecto en múltiples pantallas.

*Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos. 

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Mira una variedad de contenido. Gratis.

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita. 

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. 

Sin cargo. Sin contratos.
Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni

de instalar un decodificador. 

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro
de juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y ahora también la aplicación Xbox. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Poderosa experiencia de juego

Disfruta de la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR. Juega sin desfase que perjudique tu desempeño. 

Unas manos que sostienen un controlador de juegos frente a una pantalla que muestra un juego de video de carreras de autos. El logotipo de VRR se encuentra en la esquina izquierda superior y se pueden ver otras certificaciones relevantes.

*Solamente funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine de la manera que el director pretende con FILMMAKER MODE, con compensación de luz ambiental que adapta el entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de la forma original.

Un director frente a un panel de control que edita la película “Los asesinos de la luna” en una LG NanoCell TV. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen se encuentra el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente se inicia automáticamente en AppleTV+ y en la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

*Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    7,3

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • Escalador AI

    Superescalado 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Sí (Hasta 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    IA Sound Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    968 x 621 x 200

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 055 x 660 x 142

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    892 x 200

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    7,3

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    7,4

  • Peso del embalaje

    9,1

  • Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

    200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Desmontable)

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de televisión analoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de televisión digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Qué opina la gente

