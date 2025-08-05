Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
75" LG UHD AI 4K Smart TV 2025 - UA8000 + de 160 canales gratis

75" LG UHD AI 4K Smart TV 2025 - UA8000 + de 160 canales gratis

75UA8000PSB
  • Vista de frente de la UHD UA80 TV, logotipo de LG UHD Al en la esquina superior. En la LG UHD TV se muestran coloridas texturas como de pinturas que se combinan.
  • Vista posterior de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
  • Vista lateral izquierda de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
  • Vista de frente y lateral de la Smart TV LG UHD AI UA80 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
  • El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. El título habla sobre cómo el procesador ofrece una calidad 4K, con color y brillo sorprendentes.
  • Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado. El título hace referencia a cómo el superescalamiento 4K mejora la resolución, el brillo y la claridad.
  • Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda. El título hace referencia a cómo HDR10 Pro ofrece una calidad de imagen superior y un contraste más nítido.
  • LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.
  • La pantalla de una LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
  • LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Simplemente apunta y haz clic.
  • Un primer plano de la pantalla de una LG TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
  • Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
  • Pantalla de una LG TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario. El texto explica que AI Chatbot puede entender la intención del usuario y proporcionar soluciones de problemas.
Características principales:

  • Colores y detalles impresionantes con HDR10 Pro 4K
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K
  • Alta resolución en una pantalla de televisión ultragrande
Más
Logotipo de Ganadora de iF Design Award

Ganadora de iF Design Award

Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para televisión inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

La LG UHD TV aparece ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda y muestra canicas de colores en diferentes tonos de rosa, azul y púrpura. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI aparece integrado en la esquina inferior derecha de la TV. El logotipo de LG UHD AI aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda. También puede verse el texto: “Con tecnología del procesador LG alpha AI”.

Ve los detalles con
total claridad

Presentamos el procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 poderoso e inteligente

Con mejoras significativas en el desempeño, el procesamiento más rápido del procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mayor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

El superescalamiento de 4K le da vida a cada cuadro

El poderoso procesador de LG impulsa la resolución a la calidad original. Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K.

Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

HDR10 Pro

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo hacen que la resolución de la pantalla alcance nuevos niveles. Disfruta de una mayor calidad de imagen con un contraste más nítido.

Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31,4

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096530351

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 820 x 1 150 x 200

  • Peso del embalaje

    40,7

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 678 x 1 027 x 361

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 344 x 361

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31,4

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    31,8

  • Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

    400 x 400

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    IA Sound Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí (Wi-Fi 5)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Sí (Hasta 60Hz)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Escalador AI

    Superescalado 4K

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de televisión analoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de televisión digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Voice ID

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (incluido)

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

