離子美肌導入儀

規格

評論

支援

離子美肌導入儀

BBL1

離子美肌導入儀

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    白色

  • 尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)

    40 x 163.2 x 42mm

  • 機身重量

    199g

美肌功能

  • 模式

    清潔、導入吸收

  • 每個模式時間

    3分鐘

  • 離子潔淨

  • 離子導入

  • 超聲波導入

  • 熱力幫助滲透

其他功能

  • 聲音提示

    語音指導 / 提示音 / 靜音

  • 語音指導語言

    英語 / 廣東話 / 普通話

  • LED 指示燈

  • 按鈕

    電源開關, 模式轉換

