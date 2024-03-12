We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VNZ-PM01N
電動地拖吸頭
(0)
所有規格
功能（吸塵機）
-
類型
電動地拖吸頭
吸頭
-
電動地拖吸頭
有
其他工具及配件
-
可拆式吸頭及電動地拖吸頭清潔墊貯藏
有
-
電動地拖吸頭清潔墊（件）
有
-
電動地拖吸頭注水量杯
有