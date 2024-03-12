We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 QHD Libero 顯示器，設有可拆式全高清網絡攝影機
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
727 x 147 x 552
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.2
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Camera
支援
-
Mic
支援
-
Others (Features)
2MP(30fps)
INFO
-
Product name
PC 顯示器
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (1組)
-
USB-C
支援 (1組)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
18.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
USB-C
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.466
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331x 0.2331
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援 (LG開關)
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜