LG IPS MP47 顯示屏
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
21.5
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.24795(H)mm x 0.24795(V)mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare, 3H
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
後面
電源
-
類型
Adapter
-
輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
正常啟動（EPA 6.0）
21W
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
24W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
ORIGINAL RATIO
Yes
-
----- 一般功能 -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
Black High Glossy
-
背版顏色
Black Texture
-
支架顏色
Black hairline + texture
-
底座
Black hairline + texture
-
其他
Black Texture
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
-5º (前) ~ 20º(後)
標準
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
配件
-
電源線
Yes