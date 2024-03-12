We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
W1942T-BF
19” 寬濶格式液晶 顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
辦公室
一般
-
屏模面積
19
-
長寬比
16:10
-
解像度
1440*900
-
亮度(cd/m2)
300 cd/m²
-
對比度
8000:1
-
回應速度(ms)
5ms
-
觀像角度
160/160
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
色域
72%
-
像素間距
0.3*0.3
-
表面處理
Non-Glare
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
LIPS
-
rmal On(Typ.)
36W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1W
-
直流關閉（最大）
1W
特殊功能
-
f-引擎
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
DDC2B
-
特殊功能
f-Engine, HDCP, 4:3 in Wide (ARC)
機械
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
5º-20º
尺寸（寬 *深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
448.4(W)*198.4(D)*383.3(H)
-
套裝（無支架）
448.4(W)*63.2(D)*300.7(H)
-
掛牆
VESA 75*75
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
4.1
-
套裝（無支架）
3.9
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes (with HDCP)
維修
-
維修
3 Years