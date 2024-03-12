We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 UltraGear™ 全高清 IPS 1毫秒（GtG）遊戲顯示器, G-Sync® Compatible
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
DISPLAY
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
43W
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
703 x 154 x 449
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.8
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
支援
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
滑鼠支架, Body Top Cover
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)