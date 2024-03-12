We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS 1 毫秒(GtG) 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
741 x 517 x 208
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
RGB LED Lighting
Sphere Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Others (Features)
Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
Display Port
支援
-
USB A to B
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
滑鼠支架 (掛鉤)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100