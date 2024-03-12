About Cookies on This Site

規格

評論

支援

32GQ850-B

32 吋 UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG) 遊戲顯示器 ，配備 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600，支援 240Hz / 260Hz (超頻)及 HDMI 2.1

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    支援

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    110W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    支援

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    滑鼠支架(1ea), 電線支架 (1ea)

  • USB A to B

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    支援

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • OverClocking

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • VRR

    支援

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    支援

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    支援

