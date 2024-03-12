We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32 吋 UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG) 遊戲顯示器 ，配備 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600，支援 240Hz / 260Hz (超頻)及 HDMI 2.1
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
260 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
所有規格
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
DISPLAY
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
260 (O/C)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
支援
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
110W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Aadapt to the rest based on above
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969 x 168 x 531
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 428.2 x 54
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
支援
-
HDMI
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
滑鼠支架(1ea), 電線支架 (1ea)
-
USB A to B
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
FPS Counter
支援
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
OverClocking
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
支援
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
支援
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
支援