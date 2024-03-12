We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Ergo IPS HDR 顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 612.4 x 406.4(↑) 816.5 x 482.4 x 406.4(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 268 x 516
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.2
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
67W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
DC 延長線 1.2m黑色 w/ Holder, 索環，LG 蓋板
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.72
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100