LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀 21 日試用計劃

4 月 26 日至 5 月 6 日於 LG 官網購買 LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀，可享 21 日滿意保證期，提出退貨退款要求。計劃名額 20 個，先到先得，受條款及細則約束。
21 日試用後於 LG 官網撰寫產品評論，更可獲額外免費機頭 (價值 HK$3,000)。
所有計劃參與者都有機會參與 LG 特別安排之工作坊，包括皮膚分析，及接受專人指導如何使用產品。詳情將會另行通知。