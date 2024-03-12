About Cookies on This Site

LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀 21 日試用計劃

26/04/2024 ~ 06/05/2024

4 月 26 日至 5 月 6 日於 LG 官網購買 LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀，可享 21 日滿意保證期，提出退貨退款要求。計劃名額 20 個，先到先得，受條款及細則約束。

 

21 日試用後於 LG 官網撰寫產品評論，更可獲額外免費機頭 (價值 HK$3,000)。

 

所有計劃參與者都有機會參與 LG 特別安排之工作坊，包括皮膚分析，及接受專人指導如何使用產品。詳情將會另行通知。

立即購買及參加

Dermathera_leaflet

條款及細則

 

購買

 

1. 本計劃只適用於 2024 年4 月 26 日至 5 月 6 日於lg.com/hk 購買之訂單。

2. 此計劃名額為 20 個，先到先得。

3. 參與本計劃即表示您同意受條款及細則約束， 顧客必須使用信用卡全額支付產品費用，分期付款或以支付寶購買之訂單不可參加本計劃。

4. 本計劃不可與 lg.com/hk 其他優惠同時使用，會員價及迎新優惠券除外。

5. 訂單必需於下單後 3 個工作天內收貨。

6. 顧客可於收到產品後當天起計 21 天（包括週末及假日）內試用 LG Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀。

7. 每人只限下單一次及只可購買一件，亦不允許使用多個帳戶參與。如有違規將被取消資格。

8. 於 LG 官網撰寫產品評論時，請使用購買時填寫之電郵地址。提交產品評論後，請將產品評論截圖以 inbox 發送至 LG Facebook。將有專人安排禮品事宜。

9. 如有任何（包括但不限於）技術故障、未經授權的干預、電腦病毒、行動網路故障、竄改、詐欺或任何其他超出我們責任範圍的原因，導致網站無法按計劃畫運作。影響管理、安全、公平或誠信，我們保留取消、終止、修改或暫停活動和/或與活動相關的任何抽籤或評審的權利和/或取消任何個人的資格（無論是直接還是間接）導致（或已經導致）的問題。

10. 根據《合約（第三者權利）條例》（香港法例第 623 章），非參與本計劃畫的人士無權　執行本計劃畫的任何條款。

11. LG 香港全權擁有本計劃的最終決定權。

12. 中英文版本如有差異，以英文版本為準。

 

退貨

 

1. 退貨要求必須於收到產品後當天起計 21 天內（包括週末及假日）聯絡 LG 客戶服務 https://www.lg.com/hk/support/contact-us/

2. LG 客戶服務將發送填寫退貨請求的表格，顧客必須於限期內遞交網上表格才能完成退貨請求，限期指LG 客戶服務發送填寫退貨表格當天起計 2 天內（包括週末及假日）。

3. 退貨請求獲批准後，將安排上門收回產品。

4. LG 香港將聯絡顧客安排上門收取產品，地址必須與訂單上註明的送貨地址相同。

 

檢查及退款

 

1. 任何情況下，對於因使用不當、參與者的疏忽或故意不當行為而造成的產品損壞，LG 香港概不負責。所有退回產品需良好完整且未損壞。退回產品需包括所有物件，不限於包裝、使用手冊、各個配件及設備等。

2. LG 香港將負責產品的最終檢驗。

3. 通過產品檢驗後將安排退款，款項將於通過檢驗後 7 - 14 個工作天內反映於顧客訂單所使用之信用卡上。

4. 退款取決於退回產品的整體品質，LG 香港擁有最終決定權。

5. 如產品不通過檢驗，恕不退款。如顧客要求取回產品，則需承擔再次送貨的費用。

