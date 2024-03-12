We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 27 吋顯示器快閃優惠
21/11/2024 ~ 26/11/2024
[ 低至 52 折* ] 特選 27 吋顯示器限時快閃
- 27 吋 UltraGear™ OLED 遊戲顯示器 27GS95QE-B - $4,954.7 (原價 $8,290)
- 27 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器 27BA560-B - $1,435 (原價 $2,790)
*折扣以會員價及應用迎新優惠折扣後計算
