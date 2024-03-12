We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HPS-B090BW
離子機
(0)
所有規格
GENERAL
-
建議房間尺寸
9.9 平方米
-
模式
強光/弱光/睡眠
-
風速
強風/弱風
-
Filter Steps
1
-
Filter
Dust
-
NPI Sterilization
Yes
-
Noise (Max / Min)
32 dB
-
Color
White
-
Display
Graphic LED
-
Control
Touch
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
109*109*267mm
-
Power Consumption (Max / Min)
3.2 W / 1.9W
-
Weight (Net)
0.71 Kg