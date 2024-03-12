We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PS-R459WN
LG 空氣清新機 - PS-R459WN
(0)
所有規格
AIR PURIFICATION
-
CADR (m3/h)
297
-
Room Size (m2)
41
FEATURES
-
Noise (dB)
47 / 18
-
Power consumption
35W
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Smart indicator
Yes
-
Size (W*D*H) mm
405*230*550
-
Weight (kg)
7.3 kg
REMOVES (ELIMINATION RATE %)
-
SO2
90.91% (30m3, 1hour)
-
NO2
96.36% (30m3, 2hours)