GR-V262SLCB
傳統式雙門雪櫃
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
傳統雙門式
-
壓縮機類別
壓縮機
-
超卓能源效益
一級
-
機身物料
白金銀
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
211
-
冰格
153
-
冷藏格
58
主要功能
-
多重氣流
Yes
-
負離子櫃門冷凍
Yes
-
生物防護罩
Yes
-
內置LED燈照明
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
維他命添加
Yes
-
零度保鮮區
Yes
-
雞蛋格
1
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
537*1,515*604
-
淨重 (公斤)
133