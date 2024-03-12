We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NP7860U
MUSICflow Sound360 藍牙喇叭
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
藍
-
播放時間
20小時
-
充電時間
5小時
-
充電方式
USB
-
電池
3.7V 5200mA 鋰離子電池
揚聲系統
-
聲道
1.1
-
內置超低音喇叭
是
連接
-
NFC 連接
支援
-
藍牙連接
支援
-
多點連接
支援
-
同步播放
支援 (需使用兩個 Sound360揚聲器)
尺寸及重量
-
尺寸 (寬x高x深, mm)
67 x 204 x 67
-
重量 (Kg)
0.594
配件
-
使用說明
有
-
保用證
有
-
micro USB 線
有