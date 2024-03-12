We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SK5
360W 2.1ch 無線 Sound Bar
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
型號
SK5
-
主機/ 超低音喇叭顏色
黑色
音響系統
-
聲道
2.1ch
輸出功率
-
總輸出
360W
-
前置喇叭
80W x 2
-
超低音喇叭
200W(無線)
無線接收
-
藍牙
4.0
連接
-
音效輸入
1 (3.5mm)
-
光纖
1
-
HDMI 輸入
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI 輸出
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
USB
1
顯示
-
顯示方式
點陣LED
音效模式
-
Hi-Res 音效
24bit/96kHz
-
聲音效果
ASC(自適應聲音控制) / 標準 / 重低音/ DTS Virtual X
-
夜間模式
支援
-
自動聲音引擎
支援
簡易控制
-
藍牙待機
支援
-
以電視遙控操作
支援
-
音訊同步
藍牙 (LG 電視) / 光纖
-
自動電源開/關
藍牙 (LG 電視) / 光纖
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
支援
-
聲音回傳功能 (ARC)
支援
音效格式
-
LPCM
支援
-
Dolby Digital
支援
-
DTS Digital Surround
支援
-
DTS Virtual X
支援
-
FLAC
支援 (Up to 192kHz)
-
OGG
支援 (Up to 48kHz)
-
WAV
支援
-
MP3
支援
-
WMA
支援
-
AAC
支援 (只供藍牙)
-
AAC+
支援 (只供藍牙)
耗電量
-
Sound Bar
22W
-
Sound Bar (待機)
0.5W
-
超低音喇叭
33W
-
超低音喇叭 (待機)
0.5W
尺吋(寬 X 高 X 深)(MM)
-
Sound Bar
890 x 57 x 87
-
超低音喇叭
171 x 392 x 247.5
重量(KG)
-
Sound Bar
2.35
-
超低音喇叭
5.3