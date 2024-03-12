We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
平面尺寸(吋)
40
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
-
背光技術
Edge
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
數碼制式 - DTMB
Yes
-
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
影像
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
環迴立體聲系統
Virtual Surround
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
DVR (DIGITAL)
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record
-
Schedule Recording
Manual / TV Guide
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
USB 3.0/2.0
2.0 (1)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
HDMI (4K 60p)
2 (6G : 2)
-
RS232C
USB to RS232C
配件
-
遙控器
L-Con
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 220V ac 50Hz
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
906 x 179 x 580
-
套裝（無支架）
906 x 56.7 x 524
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
9.4
-
套裝（無支架）
9.1