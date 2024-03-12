We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26LV2500
所有規格
FEATURE
-
Display Type
LED-LCD TV
-
Screen Size (Inch)
26
-
Resolution
1366x768 (HD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
Mega
-
Frame Rate
50Hz(HD)
-
MCI
MCI 100
-
Response Time (GTG)
Fast
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
----- Network -----
-----
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- USB 2.0 -----
-----
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
RMVB Playback
Yes
-
Video Codec
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.6)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*. psb(PowerDivx)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (HD)
-
----- Special -----
-----
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PAL DK/I/BG, NTSC M)
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
5W+5W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
AV In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
39.3W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
635.6x413.5x40.9
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
635.6x475.0x178