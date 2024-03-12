About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
37LS5600

規格

評論

支援

37LS5600

37LS5600

37LS5600

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    37

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 背光技術

    Edge LED

  • 動態影像清晰度

    100

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • 地面

    DTMB

影像

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 影像精靈 II

    Yes

音頻

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環繞系統

    Infinite Surround

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • ----- Network

    -----

  • DLNA (電影/相片/音樂)

    Yes (DLNA Certified)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- USB

    -----

  • USB版本

    v2.0

  • ----- Special

    -----

  • 智能節電模式

    Plus

連接

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    1 (V)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    Yes (2)

  • 影音輸入

    1 (Component)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    2 (H)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (H, Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    2 (H)

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    1 (H)

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    1 (H)

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    1 (H)

電源

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W↓

尺寸

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    856x524x35.5

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架

    856x590x204

LG 為您精選