42LS3450
LG 42吋 LED 電視 LS3450
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
42
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
LED
-
動態影像清晰度
100
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
-- MHEG
Yes (只限香港)
-
DTV Country
Yes (中國/ 香港)
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
影像模式
Yes (8 modes)
-
影像精靈 II
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
音頻
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
7W+7W
-
環迴立體聲系統
Infinite Surround
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
5 Modes
-
靜音
Yes
連接
-
HDMI 1.4
2 (H)
-
USB 2.0
1 (V)
-
RF 輸入
Yes (2)
-
影音輸入
1 (Component)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (H)
配件
-
遙控器
C-Con
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
972x571x86
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
972x635x212