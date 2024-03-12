We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED TV with IPS panel
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
平面尺寸(吋)
47
-
動態影像清晰度 (Hz)
MCI 100 (50Hz)
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
數碼制式 - DTMB
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
-
DTV Country
Yes
影像
-
MCI (Motion Clarity Index)
MCI 100
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
影像精靈 III
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0 Ch Speaker system
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
立體聲系統
Virtual Surround
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
---- Watch & Record ----
-----
-
- External Input watch & record
RF only
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI /
1 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
1 (Side)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
2 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
HDMI..
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS232C
Side USB
配件
-
Conventional Remote
L-Con
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1073*629*55.8
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1073*676*255
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
12.3
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
12.7