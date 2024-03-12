We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47吋 LED 電視 LN5400
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
47
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
Direct LED
-
動態影像清晰度 (Hz)
100
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
影像模式
Yes (7 modes)
-
影像精靈 II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環迴立體聲系統
Virtual Surround
-
第二代原音技術
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
HDMI (Simplink:HDMI CEC)
1(MHL)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
Yes (2)
-
影音輸入
1 (Component)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
1
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1079x629x80.5
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1079x694x263
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
13.1
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
14.5