We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
屏幕尺寸(吋)
55
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
Direct
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
數碼制式 - 地面
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - Cable
Yes
影像
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 900
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
立體聲系統
Virtual Surround Plus
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Music Station
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
3D Pattern Recognition
Yes
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
MHL 2.X
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
---- Pre installed App ----
----
-
Web Browser
No
-
- Web Browser PIP
No
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
-
---- Standard ----
----
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Mobile TV On
No
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- Simultaneous Audio
Yes
-
- Block access to harmful site
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
HDMI1.4 : 3
-
USB 3.0/2.0
2.0 (3)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite share)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Horizontal)
-
耳筒輸出
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
配件
-
遙控器
MR15 (Black)
-
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
F310 2EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1241x725x55.5
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1241x772x247
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
18.3
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
18.7