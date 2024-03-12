We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
OLED
-
屏幕尺寸(吋)
55
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
-
Curved
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
數碼制式 - 地面
DTMB
影像
-
Picture Quality Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
Pixel Dimming
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminace
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
環迴立體聲系統
UTLRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
3D Pattern Recognition
Yes
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
INPUT DEVICE
-
Voice Recognition - Speech to Text
Yes
-
Magic Remote - 3 Modes (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
PRE INSTALLED APP
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Web Browser PIP
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
OTHERS
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
DVR (DIGITAL)
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Analog Recording
Yes
-
External Input Record
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
Recording
Manual / TV Guide
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
3 (6G : 3)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3.0(1) / 2.0(2)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Vertical)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Vertical)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
配件
-
遙控器
MR15 (Black)
-
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
F310 2EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（無支架）
1225 x 48.9 (87.3) x 719
-
套裝（帶支架）
1225 x 191 x 762
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（無支架）
13.2
-
套裝（帶支架）
16.5