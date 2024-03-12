About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Smart TV with IPS panel

規格

評論

支援

LG Smart TV with IPS panel

32LB5800

LG Smart TV with IPS panel

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    LED

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    32

  • 動態影像清晰度 (Hz)

    MCI 100 (50Hz)

  • 微像素控制

    Yes

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • 數碼制式 - DTMB

    DTMB

  • 數碼制式 - MHEG

    Yes

  • DTV Country

    Yes

影像

  • MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

    MCI 100

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • 影像精靈 III

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

音效

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • DTS解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    2.0 Ch Speaker system

  • 音頻輸出

    20W

  • 立體聲系統

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready

SMART TV

  • Premium

    Yes

  • LG Smart World

    Yes

  • SmartShare

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

  • My Apps (Launcher)

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - 2nd Display

    Yes

  • - Tag On : NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • ---- Other ----

    -----

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    B/I

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Soft AP

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • ---- Record ----

    ----

  • - External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ---- Timeshift ----

    ----

  • ---- Watch & Record ----

    -----

  • - External Input watch & record

    Yes

  • External Input Record

    RF/Composit

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • HDMI /

    3 (Side)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (Side)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    2 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Horizontal)

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    1 (H)

  • RS232C

    Side USB

  • 耳筒輸出

    1 (H)

配件

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle

    Wifi Only

  • Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/earset etc.

    Ready

  • Conventional Remote

    S-Con

  • TV Camera Accessory

    Ready (VC500)

  • - Camera Spec

    2M

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    732*437*55.5

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    732*481*207

  • 重量（公斤）不連座檯架

    6.0

  • 重量（公斤）連座檯架

    6.2

LG 為您精選