LG 47吋 智能電視 47LN6150
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
47
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
Direct LED
-
動態影像清晰度 (Hz)
100
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Cable
Yes
-
影像模式
Yes (7 modes)
-
影像精靈 II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環迴立體聲系統
Virtual Surround
-
第二代原音技術
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Ready)
SMART TV
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Media Link
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
HD (Ready)
-
- WiDi
Yes (Ready)
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Ready
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
Ready
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Multi task (2 Screen)
Yes
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Ready
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes (Power on/off)
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese/ English
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Conventional Remote
S-Con
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
CI Slot
1 (V)
-
HDMI (Simplink:HDMI CEC)
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
耳機
Yes
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
Yes (1)
-
影音輸入
1 (Component)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Optical)
-
電腦音頻輸入
Component Audio
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1
-
耳筒輸出
1
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1076x637x79.4
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1076x695x327
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
12.8
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
15.0