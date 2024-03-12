We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OTW420B
2016 OLED 電視及 Premium UHD LED 電視的專用 EZ 纖薄掛牆架
(0)
所有規格
SPECIFICATIONS
-
尺寸 (闊x高x深)
445 x 319.2 x 17mm
-
重量
2.7Kg
-
最大拉力負荷
32Kg
-
VESA 規格
400x200, 300x200
保養 / UPC
-
有限度保養
1年有限度更換
-
UPC
719192605824