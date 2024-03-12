We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
串流平台
一站聚齊串流媒體大咖品牌
Netflix、Amazon Prime Video、Disney+、Apple TV+ 等——LG 電視齊聚各大串流平台。眾多選擇，總有一款適合您。
四個影像塊——每個都設有串流平台標誌和視訊影像。《巫師》帶有 Netflix 標誌，《波巴·費特》帶有 Disney plus 標誌，《奠基》帶有 Apple TV plus 標誌，《冷血悍將》帶有 prime video 標誌。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。
*必須訂閱 Netflix 串流服務。
*內容及應用程式的供應情況可能因應不同地區而異。需要單獨訂閱 Disney+。(c) 2022 迪士尼及其相關實體版權所有。
*Apple、Apple 標誌及 Apple TV 為 Apple Inc 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*Apple TV+ 和/或部分內容可能並非在所有地區都提供。
*需要訂閱 Apple TV+。
*Amazon、Prime Video 和所有相關標誌是 Amazon.com，Inc. 或其附屬公司的商標。需要支付 Amazon Prime 會員費和/或 Prime Video 費用。有關詳細資訊，請參閱 primevideo.com/terms。
*需要單獨訂閱 OTT 服務。
*主螢幕和支援的應用程式可能因應不同地區而有差別，而且可能會在沒有預早通知下改變。