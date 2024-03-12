About Cookies on This Site

娛樂 購買地點

把您最愛的內容齊集於一處

串流、播放、直播！

LG 電視為電影愛好者和遊戲玩家提供一系列 OTT 服務——每個人都能享受更多樂趣。

串流平台

一站聚齊串流媒體大咖品牌

Netflix、Amazon Prime Video、Disney+、Apple TV+ 等——LG 電視齊聚各大串流平台。眾多選擇，總有一款適合您。

四個影像塊——每個都設有串流平台標誌和視訊影像。《巫師》帶有 Netflix 標誌，《波巴·費特》帶有 Disney plus 標誌，《奠基》帶有 Apple TV plus 標誌，《冷血悍將》帶有 prime video 標誌。

*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。

 

*必須訂閱 Netflix 串流服務。
*內容及應用程式的供應情況可能因應不同地區而異。需要單獨訂閱 Disney+。(c) 2022 迪士尼及其相關實體版權所有。
*Apple、Apple 標誌及 Apple TV 為 Apple Inc 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*Apple TV+ 和/或部分內容可能並非在所有地區都提供。
*需要訂閱 Apple TV+。
*Amazon、Prime Video 和所有相關標誌是 Amazon.com，Inc. 或其附屬公司的商標。需要支付 Amazon Prime 會員費和/或 Prime Video 費用。有關詳細資訊，請參閱 primevideo.com/terms。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。
*需要單獨訂閱 OTT 服務。
*主螢幕和支援的應用程式可能因應不同地區而有差別，而且可能會在沒有預早通知下改變。

購買地點

立即購買

OLED evo

LG OLED evo 顯示螢幕上顯示一朵色彩絢麗的抽象花朵影像，畫面超出電視邊框，擴展到整個背景。

LG OLED evo 明亮新世代

Brightness Booster 亮度提升技術和超級纖薄設計打造真正的顯示螢幕傑作。

OLED

LG OLED 顯示螢幕上顯示色彩絢麗的條紋圖案，畫面從電視擴展到整個背景。

像素大膽闖入生活

深邃純黑和無限對比度，讓場景栩栩如生。

QNED

電視和 LG QNED 8K 迷你 LED 標誌位於中央 - 電視顯示器中的彩色粉塵爆炸，從電視邊框溢出。

鮮艷色彩體驗

LG QNED 運用量子點及 NanoCell，呈現無可比擬的動人色彩。

NanoCell

電視和 LG NanoCell 標誌位於中央 - NanoCell 顯示螢幕上呈現抽象、色彩絢麗的大水滴圖案。

純淨色彩本質

4K 清晰度的純淨色彩，為您呈上無上享受。

超高清

電視和 LG 超高清標誌位於中央 - 結冰的冬樹遍布電視顯示螢幕和背景之上。

清澈澄亮的 4K

生動清晰的 4K 智能電視，進入高清新境界。