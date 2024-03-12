We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
350W 5.1CH DVD家庭影院組合
所有規格
音頻性能
-
類別
DVD家庭影院系統
-
Ch
5.1
-
功率輸出 -超低音揚聲器
70W
-
功率輸岀 -中
45W
-
功率輸出- 環繞
45Wx2
-
功率輸出 -前
45W x 2
-
功率輸出-總
350W
輸入& 輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
收音機天線 FM
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 可攜式輸入
Yes
-
咪高風 - 咪高風輸入(φ6.3)
Yes (2)
-
視頻輸出- Composite
Yes
-
視頻輸出 - 組件
Yes
聲音模式
-
低音提升
Yes
可播放光碟類別
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes / No
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
視頻 CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
音頻CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
影音格式
-
視頻 - DivX
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
音頻 - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
音頻 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音頻 - MP3
Yes
-
音頻 - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
音頻 - WMA
Yes
電源
-
SMPS
220v Wide
-
待機模式下耗電
0.6W ↓
-
耗電
50W
配件
-
使用說明書
Yes
-
使用說明書-快速設置指南
Yes
-
遙控器 - 類別
CB1
-
FM 天線
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
揚聲器電線
Yes
-
保養卡
Yes
-
RCA Code(視頻), 黃色, 1P
Yes
揚聲器
-
前置 - SPL
80dB
-
前置 - 主揚聲器
Closed type
-
前置 - 重低音
3" PARABOLA
-
前置 - 抗阻
4Ω
-
前置 - 防磁
Shielded Type
-
後置 - SPL
80dB
-
後置 - 主揚聲器
Closed type
-
後置 - 重低音
3" PARABOLA
-
後置 - 抗阻
4Ω
-
後置 - 防磁
Shielded Type
-
中置 - SPL
80dB
-
中置 - 主揚聲器
Closed type
-
中置 - 重低音
3" PARABOLA
-
中置 - 抗阻
4Ω
-
中置 - 防磁
Shielded Type
-
重低音 - SPL
84dB
-
重低音 - 主揚聲器
Bass Reflex
-
重低音 - 抗阻
8Ω
-
重低音 - 防磁
Semi-Shield
尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米
-
主機
360x58.5x310
-
超低音揚聲器
156x325x320
-
中揚聲器
107x107x102
-
前揚聲器
107x107x102
-
後揚聲器
107x107x102