350W 5.1CH DVD家庭影院組合

規格

評論

支援

350W 5.1CH DVD家庭影院組合

HT305SU

350W 5.1CH DVD家庭影院組合

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • 類別

    DVD家庭影院系統

  • Ch

    5.1

  • 功率輸出 -超低音揚聲器

    70W

  • 功率輸岀 -中

    45W

  • 功率輸出- 環繞

    45Wx2

  • 功率輸出 -前

    45W x 2

  • 功率輸出-總

    350W

輸入& 輸出

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • 收音機天線　 FM

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 可攜式輸入

    Yes

  • 咪高風 - 咪高風輸入(φ6.3)

    Yes (2)

  • 視頻輸出- Composite

    Yes

  • 視頻輸出 - 組件

    Yes

聲音模式

  • 低音提升

    Yes

可播放光碟類別

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes / No

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • 視頻 CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • 音頻CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

影音格式

  • 視頻 - DivX

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • 音頻 - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • 音頻 - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音頻 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音頻 - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • 音頻 - WMA

    Yes

電源

  • SMPS

    220v Wide

  • 待機模式下耗電

    0.6W ↓

  • 耗電

    50W

配件

  • 使用說明書

    Yes

  • 使用說明書-快速設置指南

    Yes

  • 遙控器 - 類別

    CB1

  • FM 天線

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

  • 揚聲器電線

    Yes

  • 保養卡

    Yes

  • RCA Code(視頻), 黃色, 1P

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 前置 - SPL

    80dB

  • 前置 - 主揚聲器

    Closed type

  • 前置 - 重低音

    3" PARABOLA

  • 前置 - 抗阻

  • 前置 - 防磁

    Shielded Type

  • 後置 - SPL

    80dB

  • 後置 - 主揚聲器

    Closed type

  • 後置 - 重低音

    3" PARABOLA

  • 後置 - 抗阻

  • 後置 - 防磁

    Shielded Type

  • 中置 - SPL

    80dB

  • 中置 - 主揚聲器

    Closed type

  • 中置 - 重低音

    3" PARABOLA

  • 中置 - 抗阻

  • 中置 - 防磁

    Shielded Type

  • 重低音 - SPL

    84dB

  • 重低音 - 主揚聲器

    Bass Reflex

  • 重低音 - 抗阻

  • 重低音 - 防磁

    Semi-Shield

尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米

  • 主機

    360x58.5x310

  • 超低音揚聲器

    156x325x320

  • 中揚聲器

    107x107x102

  • 前揚聲器

    107x107x102

  • 後揚聲器

    107x107x102

