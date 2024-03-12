We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home Entertainment & Audio
- LG StanbyME Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKPL - Special Price $5,980 (Original $7,980)
- LG TONE Free T90S TONE-T90S - Special Price $1,099 (Original $1,499)
- LG XBOOM Go XG2T Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker XG2TBK - Special Price $449 (Original $599)
- XBOOM 360 XO2T Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO2TBK - Special Price $950 (Original $1,480)
Monitor
- 27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor 27GS95QE-B - Special Price $5,490 (Original $8,290)
- 27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q-B - Special Price $1,690 (Original $2,790)
- 24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor 24GS60F-B - Special Price $999 (Original $1,290)
- 27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor 27UP650-W - Special Price $2,190 (Original $2,790)
- 27" IPS Full HD Monitor 27MR400-B - Special Price $990 (Original $1,390)
- 23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor 24MR400-B - Special Price $790 (Original $1,090)
- 21.45" Full HD Monitor 22MR410-B - Special Price $690 (Original $990)
- 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W - Special Price $1,690 (Original $2,390)
Styler
- LG Styler Mirror Black S3MFC - Special Price $7,500 (Original $16,980)
Dehumidifier
- 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0 - Special Price $4,690 (Original $7,090)
- 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0 - Special Price $4,390 (Original $6,790)
- 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0 - Special Price $3,890 (Original $6,090)
- 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE0 - Special Price $3,590 (Original $6,990)
- 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD16GQSA1 - Special Price $3,090 (Original $5,390)
AeroTower
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FH15GPB (Calming Beige) / FH15GPG (Nature Green) / FH15GPN (Nature Clay Brown) - Special Price $4,390 (Original $7,180)
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FH15GPCJ0 - Special Price $3,690 (Original $5,999)
AeroFurniture
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture AF20LEMON (Cream Lemon) / AF20ROSE (Cream Rose) / AF20CREAM (Cream White) - Special Price $2,350 (Original $4,380)
Vacuum Cleaner
- LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner A9LSLIM - Special Price $2,090 (Original $3,490)
- LG CordZero™ A9N Vacuum Cleaner A9NCORE1G (Iron Grey) / A9NCORE1V (Vintage Wine) - Special Price $2,590 (Original $4,990)
Pra.L Beauty Product
- LG Pra.L WashPop BCP2A - Special Price $990 (Original $1,990)
Terms & Conditions
- This offer is eligible for registered students of admitted or current tertiary institutions students, to purchase special price on selected item at LG.com/hk
- The promotion is valid til September 15, 2024. However the promotion may end earlier because it will be subject to first come first serve basis with the limited quantity of promotion items.
- To enjoy the offer, it is required to register as LG member with following email domains from educational institution, and upgrade as VIP. Email domains include:
- connect.hku.hk
- link.cuhk.edu.hk
- connect.ust.hk
- life.hkbu.edu.hk
- my.cityu.edu.hk
- connect.polyu.hk
- live.hkmu.edu.hk
- hsu.edu.hk
- ln.edu.hk
- s.eduhk.hk
- Promotion gifts or coupons will not be included.
- With enjoying the offer, users will not be eligible for usual 5% member discount.
- The receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion or similar is at the total discretion of LGEHK and the mere adherence by a user to the terms on signing up does not in itself give the right to claim any of the same.
- LGEHK reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify or revoke the use or account related to VIP Program at any time, for any reason and without prior notice.
- Since the program may provide favorable offers or features relating to the purchase of LG products than is normally available on the market, the user is aware that the granting of access to the VIP Program of LGEHK constitutes a preferential treatment and is not available to all. For this reason, and in order to preserve the exclusivity and effectiveness of the VIP Program, the user undertakes to keep the strictest confidentiality and not to disclose to third parties any information regarding the program, including its existence, in particular reference, by way of example but not limited to, prices, offers and conditions of sale.
- For anything not specified here, please refer to any terms and conditions shown on the LGEHK website.
- Finally, you agree that you are not purchasing the product or services for export, re-sale, transfer our LG products in any forms for transaction.