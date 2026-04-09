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Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa

Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa

TF09TAS
Vista frontale di Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa TF09TAS
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Vista frontale di Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa TF09TAS
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa
Condizionatore portatile LG | 9000 BTU | Raffrescamento rapido, modalità silenziosa

Funzionalità principali

  • Condizionatore portatile: raffresca la tua casa con la tecnologia LG
  • Kit di installazione incluso
  • 3 modalità operative: raffrescamento, ventilazione e deumidificazione
  • Refrigerante R290 a basso GWP
  • Ridotta rumorosità
Altro
Condizionatore portatile LG in una camera da letto moderna con tubo di scarico flessibile.

Condizionatore portatile LG in una camera da letto moderna con tubo di scarico flessibile.

Raffrescamento a portata di mano, ovunque tu voglia

Un condizionatore portatile progettato per un'installazione flessibile e semplice, che porta il raffrescamento negli ambienti che utilizzi di più.

Vantaggi

Condizionatore portatile LG che offre un raffrescamento rapido con un potente flusso d’aria blu in una stanza luminosa.

Raffrescamento rapido

Madre e bambino che dormono serenamente.

Modalità silenziosa

Tubo di scarico del condizionatore portatile LG collegato a una finestra tramite il kit di installazione semplificato in tessuto.

Facile installazione

Condizionatore portatile LG facilmente spostabile grazie alle ruote piroettanti.

Design portatile

Refrigerante con un basso GWP

Il sistema di raffrescamento è progettato per funzionare con refrigerante R290, che ha un Potenziale di Riscaldamento Globale (GWP) pari a 3.

Massima praticità

Comodità quotidiana

Gestisci tutto tramite il display LED e il pannello di controllo intuitivo, regolando temperatura e velocità della ventola, oppure utilizza il telecomando senza alzarti dal letto, dalla scrivania o dal divano.

Primo piano del pannello di controllo e del display a LED sulla parte superiore del condizionatore portatile LG bianco, posizionato accanto a una finestra.

Primo piano del pannello di controllo e del display a LED sulla parte superiore del condizionatore portatile LG bianco, posizionato accanto a una finestra.

Timer 24 ore On/Off

È possibile impostare fino a 24 ore di funzionamento, così il condizionatore si spegne automaticamente all’orario desiderato.

Riavvio automatico

In caso di interruzione di corrente, l’unità riprende automaticamente il funzionamento precedente pochi minuti dopo il ripristino dell’alimentazione.

*Le immagini mostrate sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

*L’ambiente di installazione può variare in base al prodotto e alla regione; fare riferimento al manuale di installazione fornito con il prodotto e seguire gli standard e le precauzioni indicati.

 

1) Funzione 3‑in‑1: la modalità predefinita è Raffrescamento; l’ordine delle modalità è Raffrescamento → Deumidificazione → Ventilazione.

 

2) Facile installazione

- I componenti inclusi nel kit di installazione possono variare in base al prodotto e all’area geografica. Si consiglia di verificare le specifiche del prodotto prima dell’acquisto.

- Per garantire la sicurezza dell’utente e una corretta installazione del prodotto, assicurarsi che tutte le attrezzature necessarie e le procedure previste siano state verificate prima dell’installazione. Per maggiori dettagli, fare riferimento al manuale di installazione incluso nella confezione e attenersi agli standard e alle precauzioni indicati.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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