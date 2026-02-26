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Guida all’installazione di frigoriferi combinati

Controlli chiave prima dell’installazione

Controllare lo spazio e i percorsiAllacciamento alla rete idricaEfficienza dello spazio
Controllare lo spazio e i percorsi
Pagina iniziale della Guida all’acquisto

Dove posso installare un frigorifero combinato?

Un frigorifero combinato LG in una cucina moderna che mostra lo spazio libero necessario per l’installazione e il percorso di accesso.

Spazi adatti, integrazione perfetta

Dai modelli integrati a quelli autonomi, questo frigorifero si installa facilmente in spazi diversi. Assicurarsi di controllare in anticipo le dimensioni per garantire che si adatti bene a una cucina piccola, a una zona pranzo o a un angolo bar.

Controllo dello spazio

Garantire spazio sufficiente per l’installazione 

Lasciare almeno 5 cm di spazio tra il retro del frigorifero combinato e la parete.

Controllo del percorso

Confermare un percorso libero per l’installazione

Per i modelli di frigoriferi combinati di grandi dimensioni, verificare la profondità e la larghezza del percorso per assicurarsi che possano passare attraverso porte, corridoi e scale.

Livellamento

Livellare il prodotto e regolare l’altezza della porta.

Utilizzare le gambe anteriori per livellare il frigorifero combinato in modo che le porte siano allineate e si chiudano correttamente. Se l’altezza non è a livello, regolare le gambe con una chiave inglese.

Adattamento perfetto

Perfetta installazione in spazi ristretti

Con Zero Clearance1), le porte si aprono facilmente, anche se installate vicino alle pareti o in cucine compatte.

*Le caratteristiche e l’installazione possono variare a seconda del modello. Le immagini e i video sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per istruzioni dettagliate, consultare il manuale d’uso o la pagina ufficiale del prodotto.

Come posso collegare il frigorifero combinato per l’acqua e il ghiaccio?

Allacciamento alla rete idrica del frigorifero combinato LG con rubinetto e tubo flessibile collegato sul retro.

Allacciamento facile

Verificare il metodo di installazione per allacciare facilmente il frigorifero combinato. Utilizzare il distributore di bevande e la macchina del ghiaccio integrati per avere acqua pulita e ghiaccio fresco in qualsiasi momento.

Tipo di allacciamento alla rete idrica

Installare il connettore del tubo dell’acqua.

Scollegare il frigorifero combinato dotato di distributore di ghiaccio prima di allacciarsi alla linea dell’acqua. Per i modelli di frigoriferi combinati collegati all’impianto idraulico, utilizzare il raccordo giusto per il tipo di valvola in uso e verificare che non vi siano perdite e che il flusso d’acqua sia costante.

Tipo di serbatoio d’acqua

Riempire il serbatoio del distributore.

Per i modelli di frigorifero combinato senza allacciamento idrico: Rimuovere il serbatoio del distributore, riempirlo con acqua pulita e riposizionarlo sul ripiano.

*Le caratteristiche e l’installazione possono variare a seconda del modello. Le immagini e i video sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per istruzioni dettagliate, consultare il manuale d’uso o la pagina ufficiale del prodotto. 

Primo piano del distributore di acqua e ghiaccio del frigorifero combinato LG con sistema di filtraggio UVnano.

Per frigoriferi combinati dotati di distributore d’acqua collegato all’impianto idraulico: Sostituire il filtro integrato ogni sei mesi o quando si accende la spia. Rimuovere il filtro vecchio e installarne uno nuovo per mantenere l’acqua pulita e fresca.

Banner del frigorifero LG sulla sostituzione del filtro dell’acqua per ottenere acqua pulita, con pulsante Esplora accessori.

Banner del frigorifero LG sulla sostituzione del filtro dell’acqua per ottenere acqua pulita, con pulsante Esplora accessori.

Sostituire il filtro regolarmente per avere acqua fresca.

Sostituire il filtro regolarmente per avere acqua fresca. Esplora accessori

*Le caratteristiche e l’installazione possono variare a seconda del modello. Le immagini e i video sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per istruzioni dettagliate, consultare il manuale d’uso o la pagina ufficiale del prodotto. 

Come posso organizzare il mio frigorifero combinato in modo più pratico?

Frigo combinato LG con le porte aperte, che mostra scomparti e ripiani adattabili.

Spazio adattabile, accesso facile

Utilizzare i ripiani regolabili e gli scomparti integrati per uno spazio di conservazione adattabile, mantenendo il frigorifero combinato organizzato e di facile accesso.

Portabottiglie

Conservaci il vino o usalo come ripiano

Il portabottiglie del frigorifero può contenere bottiglie o fungere da ripiano per oggetti più larghi.

My Box

Da posizionare su qualsiasi ripiano del frigorifero combinato.

Grazie al filtro al carbone integrato che assorbe gli odori degli alimenti, My Box2) mantiene fresco il frigorifero combinato e può essere posizionato sopra o sotto i cassetti del frigo.

Ripiano che scompare

Crea spazio per oggetti alti o ingombranti

I ripiani pieghevoli del frigorifero offrono spazio aggiuntivo per oggetti ingombranti o alti, fornendo una soluzione salvaspazio adattabile.

Minicestello della porta

Organizza gli oggetti di piccole dimensioni.

Posizionalo su qualsiasi ripiano della porta del frigorifero o del congelatore per conservare in modo ordinato salse e piccoli ingredienti.

Banner LG sui frigoriferi dedicato all’organizzazione dello spazio con accessori e pulsante Esplora accessori.

Banner LG sui frigoriferi dedicato all’organizzazione dello spazio con accessori e pulsante Esplora accessori.

Usa gli accessori LG per organizzare il tuo frigorifero.

Usa gli accessori LG per organizzare il tuo frigorifero. Esplora accessori

- Le caratteristiche e l’installazione possono variare a seconda del modello. Le immagini e i video sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per istruzioni dettagliate, consultare il manuale d’uso o la pagina ufficiale del prodotto.

 

1) Zero Clearance 

*Per garantire il funzionamento ottimale della porta è necessaria una corretta installazione. Per informazioni dettagliate sull’installazione, consultare il manuale di istruzioni.

 

2) My Box

*Sulla base dei risultati dei test interni condotti da LG in una camera da 50 litri con 20 g di liquido kimchi (pH 4,44), My Box con filtro al carbone attivo che assorbe gli odori ha mostrato una riduzione media del 93% dei TCOV rispetto a un contenitore senza filtro.  

*I risultati possono variare a seconda del tipo di alimento, della quantità conservata e delle condizioni effettive di utilizzo.

Scopri di più e fai la scelta giusta

Tre frigoriferi combinati LG esposti alla luce del sole. Il frigorifero sottile a sinistra ha una porta trasparente con ripiani illuminati di verde all’interno. Accanto ad esso ci sono i modelli multiporta e in stile americano.

What type are you looking for?

Scopri di più
Interno cucina luminoso in tonalità beige con un frigorifero combinato LG argento incassato sul lato sinistro. A destra, un tavolo da pranzo con dei fiori sopra completa la scena.

Which size is right for you?

Scopri di più
Primo piano del frigorifero combinato LG InstaView nero con finitura opaca. La luce del sole proveniente da una finestra sopra illumina la superficie. Un distributore d’acqua integrato si trova sul lato sinistro della porta.

What features do you need?

Scopri di più

FAQ sul Frigorifero combinato

Dove posso installare un frigorifero combinato LG?

I frigoriferi combinati LG si adattano perfettamente a vari spazi, da quelli integrati a quelli autonomi. Eseguire sempre un controllo dello spazio in anticipo per garantire che si adatti bene a una cucina piccola, a una zona pranzo o a un angolo bar.

*Per informazioni dettagliate sullo spazio necessario per l’installazione, visitare il sito web LG all’indirizzo www.lg.com/{Country ISO} per scaricare il manuale o contattare il Servizio clienti.

Come posso collegare il frigorifero combinato per l’acqua e il ghiaccio?

Per i modelli con allacciamento idraulico, scollegare l’elettrodomestico prima di collegare la linea dell’acqua e utilizzare il connettore giusto per il tipo di valvola in uso. Questo è il tipo di allacciamento alla rete idrica. Per i modelli senza allacciamento idraulico, riempire il serbatoio rimovibile del distributore con acqua pulita e riposizionarlo sul ripiano. Questo è il tipo di serbatoio dell’acqua.

*È possibile acquistare filtri dell’acqua di ricambio e accessori per frigoriferi. Per ulteriori dettagli, visitare il sito web LG all’indirizzo www.lg.com/{Country ISO}.

Scopri di più

Come posso fare in modo che le porte del frigorifero combinato si aprono facilmente in spazi ristretti?

I modelli Zero Clearance* sono progettati in modo che le porte possano aprirsi agevolmente senza urtare la parete, anche nelle cucine compatte o negli spazi ridotti in cui il frigorifero combinato è installato vicino alle superfici circostanti. Un controllo adeguato del percorso prima dell’installazione garantisce che l’elettrodomestico possa essere spostato in modo sicuro nella posizione desiderata.

*Per garantire il funzionamento ottimale della porta è necessaria una corretta installazione. Per informazioni dettagliate sull’installazione, consultare il manuale di istruzioni.

Perché è importante che tutto sia sullo stesso livello quando si installa un frigorifero combinato?

Usa le gambe anteriori per allineare le porte correttamente. Se l’altezza non è uniforme, le porte potrebbero non chiudersi correttamente. La regolazione delle gambe con una chiave inglese aiuta a ridurre le vibrazioni e garantisce un funzionamento stabile.