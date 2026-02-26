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Per frigoriferi combinati dotati di distributore d’acqua collegato all’impianto idraulico: Sostituire il filtro integrato ogni sei mesi o quando si accende la spia. Rimuovere il filtro vecchio e installarne uno nuovo per mantenere l’acqua pulita e fresca.