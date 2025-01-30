Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA400 | Full HD, IPS, Speaker Integrati
27BA400_EU new Erp label .pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA400 | Full HD, IPS, Speaker Integrati

27BA400_EU new Erp label .pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
27BA400-B

Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA400 | Full HD, IPS, Speaker Integrati

()
  • vista frontale
  • vista laterale a -15 gradi
  • vista laterale a +15 gradi
  • vista prospettica
  • vista laterale
  • vista posteriore
  • vista prospettica posteriore
  • vista ravvicinata delle porte
  • vista laterale del monitor che si muove per la regolazione dell’inclinazione
vista frontale
vista laterale a -15 gradi
vista laterale a +15 gradi
vista prospettica
vista laterale
vista posteriore
vista prospettica posteriore
vista ravvicinata delle porte
vista laterale del monitor che si muove per la regolazione dell’inclinazione

Monitor multiuso per diversi spazi di lavoro

Questo monitor versatile è in grado di svolgere diverse attività in molti luoghi, quali uffici, servizi di assistenza clienti e biblioteche, grazie allo schermo IPS chiaro e al design su 3 lati praticamente senza bordi.

Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in ufficio.
Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in un call center.
Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in biblioteca.
Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in ufficio.
Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in un call center.
Scene di utilizzo del monitor LG full HD IPS in biblioteca.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Schermo IPS Full HD 27"

Colori accurati ad ampie angolazioni

Il monitor LG Full HD (1920x1080) con tecnologia IPS offre colori chiari e uniformi. Può fornire un’accurata riproduzione dei colori e aiutare gli utenti a visualizzare lo schermo con un’angolazione ampia.

Il monitor IPS Full HD è presente sulla scrivania e mostra immagini a colori chiare e precise sul suo schermo.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Flusso di lavoro regolare

Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz e tempo di risposta di 5ms

La frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz garantisce il caricamento fluido in vari programmi, aumentando la produttività di lavoro. Inoltre, grazie al rapido tempo di risposta di 5 ms, puoi goderti video realistici con una riduzione degli scatti sullo schermo e della sfocatura.

Bassa luminosità blu

La modalità Reader Mode, con bassa luminosità blu che regola temperatura e luminosità del colore, contribuisce a ridurre l’affaticamento visivo e garantisce comfort quando si legge sul monitor.

Flicker Safe

La tecnologia Flicker safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo aiutando così a ridurre l’affaticamento degli occhi. Offre una postazione di lavoro confortevole, riducendo l'affaticamento della vista durante l’uso prolungato.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Le funzionalità sopra elencate possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d’uso effettive sperimentate dal singolo utente.

Lo schermo del monitor mostra una videoconferenza, mentre l’audio proviene dagli altoparlanti nella parte inferiore del monitor.

Altoparlanti integrati

Tutti impostati per le riunioni virtuali

Il 24BA400 è dotato di altoparlanti integrati, che eliminano la necessità di installare altri altoparlanti quando si partecipa a conferenze web o si guardano video.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La webcam è necessaria per le videoconferenze e non è inclusa nella confezione (è venduta separatamente).

icona fingerheart.

Una vita migliore per tutti

Il 24BA400 è conforme a vari standard tra cui Energy Star ed EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Certificato ENERGY STAR

  • EPEAT logo.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Off

  • On

Modalità Color Weakness

La modalità Weakness Mode regola gamma di colori e contrasto, in modo da distinguere facilmente il rosso dal verde. Ciò è utile soprattutto nei grafici o nei dati comparativi, dove gli utenti hanno difficoltà a distinguere le differenze di colore.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    612 x 454.9 x 190 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    670 x 150 x 443 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    3.5 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    3.1 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    5.2 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

ACCESSORI

  • HDMI

    2x (1.4)

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.6 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • Dual Controller

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    LG Switch

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo 4W (2W + 2W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    75x75mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

I nostri consigli