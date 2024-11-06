Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor Full HD 27" | Serie MS550 | Full HD, IPS, 100Hz, Speaker Integrati
27MS550_EU new Erp label .pdf
Classe energetica : UE
27MS550-B

(0)
vista frontale

Display 27" IPS Full HD

Colori realistici da ogni punto di osservazione

Il Monitor LG con pannello IPS offre immagini dalla resa cromatica nitida e realistica, prive di distorsioni da qualsiasi punto di osservazione grazie all'ampio angolo di visione.

Lo schermo LG con tecnologia IPS mette in evidenza le prestazioni dei display a cristalli liquidi. Può fornire una chiara riproduzione dei colori e aiutare gli utenti a visualizzare lo schermo con un’angolazione ampia di 178°.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Refresh Rate 100Hz

Immagini fluide.
Flusso di lavoro continuo.

Il refresh rate di 100Hz assicura una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate e riduce i fastidiosi effetti di tearing e stuttering dell'immagine.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La frequenza di aggiornamento può variare a seconda delle condizioni del PC dell’utente.

Prenditi cura dei tuoi occhi

Reader Mode

La modalità di lettura Reader Mode porta sullo schermo una temperatura di colore simile a quella della carta, riducendo la luce blu e quindi migliorando il comfort visivo.

Flicker Safe

La modalità Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo e offre un ambiente di lavoro confortevole per i tuoi occhi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

Goditi un gioco fluido

  • Off

  • On

Tempo di risposta 5ms (GtG)

Immergiti nel gioco con immagini chiare

Grazie al sistema 5ms, in grado di ridurre l'effetto ghosting inverso e di garantire tempi di risposta rapidi, è possibile giocare in modo più coinvolgente, e con prestazioni di livello avanzato.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Il tempo di risposta di 5 ms è disponibile in modalità Tempo di risposta più veloce.

Dynamic Action Sync

Riducendo il ritardo nelle immagini con la funzione Dynamic Action Sync, puoi cogliere i momenti più decisivi in tempo reale e reagire rapidamente.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

Crosshair

Il mirino è fissato al centro per ottimizzare la precisione.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Controllo ottimizzato

OnScreen Control è un software che ti consente di personalizzare le impostazioni dello schermo in pochi semplici clic. Ad esempio, puoi dividere l'area di visualizzazione in quattro parti tramite Screen Split.

Controllo ottimizzato Scarica

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione di OnScreen Control, fai clic sul pulsante Download.

*Le funzionalità potrebbero non funzionare correttamente a seconda del PC utilizzato dall’utente.

Speaker stereo integrati

Esperienza totale

Il monitor è dotato di speaker stereo integrati per offrirti un'esperienza coinvolgente con un audio di alto livello e minore richiesta di ingombro.

Il monitor supporta altoparlanti integrati che consentono di risparmiare spazio sulla scrivania e offrono un’esperienza di ascolto coinvolgente.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Design ergonomico

Soluzione semplice e comoda

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati, che consente di creare un ambiente di lavoro adatto, grazie alla comoda regolazione dell'altezza e dell'inclinazione.

Questo schermo ha una cornice leggera su tre lati, che consente di creare un ambiente di lavoro adatto, grazie alla comoda regolazione dell’altezza e dell’inclinazione.

*Angolo d’inclinazione: -5~15°

*Intervallo di altezza: 0~80mm

Contenuto della confezione

1. Corpo dello stand 2. Base dello stand 3. Viti 4. Adattatore e cavo di alimentazione 5. Cavo HDMI

Nella confezione sono presenti il corpo e la base dello stand, le viti con l’adattatore e il cavo HDMI.

*L’immagine del prodotto è inserita a puro scopo illustrativo e può differire dal prodotto reale.

*Le dimensioni e il design dell’adattatore possono variare a seconda del paese.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza, tilt

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    612 x 492.1 x 219.4 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    678 x 450 x 182 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    3.9 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    3.1 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    5.5 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Categoria Prodotto

    Monitor Full HD

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x (1920x1080 a 100Hz)

  • Uscita Cuffie

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

  • HDMI

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.6 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7M

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo 4W (2W + 2W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza, tilt

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    Sì (75x75)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

