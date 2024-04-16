Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Посудомоечная машина LG DB475TXS, TrueSteam, 14 комплектов

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Посудомоечная машина LG DB475TXS, TrueSteam, 14 комплектов

DB475TXS

Посудомоечная машина LG DB475TXS, TrueSteam, 14 комплектов

Превосходная чистота посуды на Вашей кухне!

Встроенная посудомоечная машина с частично открытой дверцей и маркировкой энергопотребления класса B.

Энергоэффективность класса А

Энергоэффективная работа и безупречная чистота посуды с посудомоечной машиной от LG.

Крупный план тарелок и стаканов, проходящих обработку паром в посудомоечной машине.

Чистая и гигиеничная посуда

Очищайте посуду с помощью паровой технологии TrueSteam™ без длительного замачивания и водных пятен.

Интенсивные струи воды из лопастей посудомоечной машины крупным планом.

Очищение со всех углов

Технология QuadWash™ обеспечивает глубокую и полную очистку посуды со всех сторон.

Интерьер кухни с частично открытой встроенной посудомоечной машиной и приложением LG ThinQ™, показывающим уведомление о завершении цикла.

Умное очищение с подключением

Загрузите новые циклы мойки для кастрюль, бокалов и другой посуды с помощью приложения LG ThinQ™.


Сертифицировано TÜV


Удаляет 99,99% распространенных бытовых бактерий. 


*Результаты основаны на тесте TUV с моделью LG DB475TXS. Тест проводился с помощью программы Eco с использованием 6 видов бактерий (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Результат может отличаться при реальном использовании.


Первоклассная энергоэффективность



Специально разработанные инверторные двигатели DD LG повышают энергоэффективность более чем на 57% и имеют сертификат класса А по стандартам ЕС.


Встроенная посудомоечная машина с частично открытой дверцей и маркировкой энергопотребления класса A.


* По сравнению с моделью LG. На основе энергопотребления Eco Course моделей LG DBC335 (класс A) и DBC425 (класс E) в соответствии с внутренними методами тестирования LG.


TrueSteam™

Сверкающяя посуда и гигиеничное очищение



TrueSteam™ - это очищение горячим паром, благодаря чему она становится максимально безопасной для Вас и Вашей семьи.


Экономьте время с предварительной обработкой паром

Технология TrueSteam™ легко ополаскивает посуду и удаляет налипшие остатки пищи.

Встроенная посудомоечная машина с полностью открытой дверцей, где видна грязная посуда.

Пар, достигающий каждого уголка

С технологией TrueSteam™ Вы можете быть уверены в кристальной чистоте посуды.

Вид изнутри посудомоечной машины, заполненной паром, с полным охватом для тщательной очистки.

Всегда безупречно чистая посуда

Благодаря технологии TrueSteam™ посуда остается сверкающей и чистой, а водяные пятна уменьшаются до 30%*.

Бокал для вина с водяными пятнами с одной стороны и чистый и нетронутый бокал с другой стороны после обработки паром.


*По сравнению с моделью LG без пара.

По результатам подсчета количества водяных пятен моделей LG DFB325 (с паром) и DFB415 (без пара) в соответствии с внутренними методами тестирования LG.


QuadWash™

Мощная и бережная очистка



QuadWash™ использует четыре разнонаправленных рычага для тщательного опрыскивания каждого предмета, а Dual Zone Wash позволяет выбирать разные уровни давления для каждой стойки.


Регулриуемая мощность очищения

Установите интенсивность воды отдельно для верхней и нижней стойки для бережной мойки стеклянной посуды и тщательной очистки кастрюль за одну загрузку.

Внутренняя часть посудомоечной машины с верхней стойкой для бережной мойки и нижней стойкой для мощной мойки.



EasyRack™Plus

Гибкие возможности загрузки



EasyRack™ Plus использует три регулируемые стойки, складные зубья и вертикальное перемещение для установки посуды любого размера.




LG ThinQ™

Идеальная чистота с удобным подключением



Получайте уведомления о завершении цикла мойки через приложение LG ThinQ™.


На смартфоне отображается LG ThinQ™ на кухне вместе с 3 функциями приложения: Загрузка циклов, Уведомления и Smart Diagnosis.

Больше возможностей для очистки под рукой

Загрузите новые предварительные настройки цикла мойки из приложения LG ThinQ™ и наслаждайтесь большим количеством возможностей очистки.

Мужчина держит кастрюлю рядом с посудомоечной машиной, а на смартфоне отображается цикл мойки кастрюль в приложении ThinQ™.

Очищайте по-своему

Персонализируйте настройки вашей посудомоечной машины с помощью приложения LG ThinQ™ на вашем смарт-устройстве. 

Женщина смотрит на свой мобильный телефон на кухне, а на смартфоне показаны настройки персонализации в приложении ThinQ™.



Мощная и тихая работа



Меньшее количество движущихся деталей позволяет посудомоечной машине работать бесшумно, надежно и эффективно.


Мужчина держит на руках спящего ребенка на тускло освещенной кухне, а на заднем плане тихо работает отдельно стоящая посудомоечная машина.


Инновационный дизайн


Кухня с установленными отдельно стоящими посудомоечной машиной, духовым шкафом, вытяжкой и индукционной варочной панелью LG.

Стиль и гармония


Интерьер кухни с частично открытой посудомоечной машиной и иллюстрацией работы раздвижной и стационарной дверцы.

Полностью из нержавеющей стали

Внутренняя часть посудомоечной машины из нержавеющей стали.

Раздвижная и стационарная дверца

Встроенная посудомоечная машина на кухне с белым светом, показывающим рабочее состояние, и красным светом, указывающим на ошибку.

Инфо-подсветка

Дверца посудомоечной машины автоматически открывается после завершения цикла мойки для естественной сушки посуды.

Auto Open Dry


Посудомоечная машина LG

Мощная и элегантная посудомоечная машина


Настраиваемая нижняя панель дает вам свободу дизайна. Очистка паром обеспечит вам душевное спокойствие.

Печать

Все характеристики

ОСОБЕННОСТИ КОРЗИНЫ

  • Регулируемая по высоте третья корзина

    Да (Регулируемая)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?


Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами


Купить напрямую

DB475TXS

Посудомоечная машина LG DB475TXS, TrueSteam, 14 комплектов