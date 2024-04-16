Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Стиральная машина с сушкой LG 11/7 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Где купить

Поддержка

Стиральная машина с сушкой LG 11/7 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

TW4V5EG2S

Стиральная машина с сушкой LG 11/7 кг - AI DD™ | Steam™ | ThinQ™

front view
Voir le film complet

AI DD™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

 

Технология искусственного интеллекта AI DD™ подбирает самый оптимальный алгоритм стирки для вашего белья, распознавая не только вес, но и тип ткани, определяя до 20,000 различных ее характеристик.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в марте 2019 г Цикл стирки «Хлопок» с 2 кг нижнего белья по сравнению с обычным циклом стирки «Хлопок» LG (F4V9RWP2W по сравнению с FC1450S2W). Результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от характеристик одежды и окружающих условий.

*Технология AI DD доступна для 3 циклов стирки («Хлопок», «Смешанные ткани», «Простой уход»)

Что такое AI DD™?

Что такое AI DD™?

Интеллектуальная система определения типа ткани AI DD™ не только определяет вес, но и определяет мягкость ткани и самостоятельно выбирает оптимальные движения бабарана для ткани.
Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Steam

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

Расправляет белье и расправляется с аллергенами

*Благодаря технологии Allergy Care, сертифицированной по BAF (British Allergy Foundation), уничтожается до 99,9 % аллергенов — домашних пылевых клещей.

Удаление до 99,9% аллергенов

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

При помощи пара с функцией Steam

WM-Vivace-V500-VIDEO-White

Увеличенная загрузка

Размер тот же, загрузка больше

Теперь барабан более вместительный при том же размере стиральной машины.

Увеличенный срок службы3

Долговечность

Улучшенный срок службы

Элегантная дверь из закаленного стекла более устойчива к внешним воздействиям. Лифтеры из прочного и гигиенически чистого материала - нержавеющей стали.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в июле 2013 г. Бактерицидное действие доказано для бактерии P.aeruginosa на нержавеющей стали по сравнению с первоначальным количеством бактерий через 12 дней.

Современный и практичный
Дизайн

Более современный и элегантный

Улучшенный дисплей и увеличенная ручка управления с металлическим покрытием. 

no image

ThinQ™

Умный дом начинается с LG ThinQ™

Благодаря технологии ThinQ™ ваша стиральная машина стала умнее: помимо удаленного управления вы можете загружать дополнительные программы циклов стирки. Простое интерактивное управление и доступ к последним инновациям с помощью Wi-Fi.

Стиральная машина LG SmartThinQ™

*Список голосовых помощников, совместимых со стиральной машины, может отличаться в зависимости от страны и персональных настроек системы «Умного дома».
*Совместим со смартфонами с версией iOS 12.0 или новее, Android 7.0 или новее. Требуется подключение к телефону и домашнему Wi-Fi.
*Приложение LG SmartThinQ™ получило новое название LG ThinQ™.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

TW4V5EG2S
Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)
11.0
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)
600x850x565
Основная технология
Искусственный интеллект AI DD™
Особенности
Steam™, ThinQ™

Характеристики

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    11.0

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x565

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

  • Добавление вещи

    Да

  • Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

    Да

  • Замок от детей

    Да

  • ColdWash

    Нет

  • Отсрочка завершения стирки

    Да

  • Уровень моющего средства

    Нет

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Очистка ezDispense

    Нет

  • Предварительная стирка

    Да

  • Дистанционный пуск

    Да

  • Полоскание+

    Да

  • Полоскание + Отжим

    Нет

  • Уровень кондиционера

    Да

  • Вращение

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/без отжима

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Нет

  • Температура

    Холодная/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Очистка барабана

    Нет

  • TurboWash

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Wi-Fi

    Да

  • Простой уход за складками

    Нет

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    8806084112170

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Макс. вес белья для сушки (кг)

    7.0

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    11.0

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Тип дисплея

    Набор+Сенсор+Кнопки+LED дисплей

  • Таймер задержки

    3-19 часов

  • Индикатор блокировки дверцы

    Да

  • Значок индикатора

    18:88

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

    660x890x660

  • Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

    620

  • Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

    1100

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x565

  • Вес с упаковкой (кг)

    74.0

  • Масса (кг)

    70.0

ЭНЕРГИЯ

  • Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

    А

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Технология 6 Motion DD

    Да

  • Добавление вещи

    Нет

  • AI DD

    Да

  • Автоматический перезапуск

    Да

  • Centum System

    Нет

  • Лифтеры

    Плоский стальной барабан из нержавеющей стали

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Гофрирование внутри барабана

    Да

  • Сигнал окончания цикла

    Да

  • ezDispense

    Нет

  • TurboWash

    Да

  • Система обнаружения пены

    Да

  • Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

    Да

  • Ножки для регулировки уровня

    Да

  • LoadSense

    Да

  • Барабан из нержавеющей стали

    Да

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

  • Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

    Нет

  • TurboWash360˚

    Нет

  • Тип

    Стиральная машина с сушкой с фронтальной загрузкой

  • Датчик вибраций

    Да

  • Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

    Только холодная

  • Уровень воды

    Авто

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Цвет корпуса

    Серебристо-платиновый

  • Тип дверцы

    Крышка из черного тонированного закаленного стекла

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • Совместимость с LG TWINWash

    Да

ПРОГРАММЫ

  • Детская одежда

    Да

  • Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

    Да

  • Автоматическая стирка

    Нет

  • Одежда малыша

    Нет

  • Одежда для малышей

    Нет

  • Постельное белье

    Нет

  • Холодная Стирка

    Нет

  • Цветные ткани

    Нет

  • Хлопок

    Да

  • Хлопок+

    Да

  • Темные ткани

    Нет

  • Деликатная

    Да

  • Моя программа

    Да

  • Пуховик

    Нет

  • Пуховые вещи

    Нет

  • Повседневная

    Да

  • Эко 40-60

    Нет

  • Бережная

    Нет

  • Гигиена

    Нет

  • Интенсивно 60

    Нет

  • Смешанная

    Да

  • Верхняя одежда

    Нет

  • Быстро 14

    Нет

  • Быcтpо 30

    Да

  • Быстрая стирка

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Освежить

    Нет

  • Пoлocк.+Отжим

    Нет

  • Бecшyмнaя

    Да

  • Забота о здоровье

    Нет

  • Рукава и воротники

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

    Нет

  • Удаление пятен

    Нет

  • Освежение паром

    Нет

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash 39

    Нет

  • TurboWash 49

    Нет

  • TurboWash 59

    Нет

  • Стирка+сушка

    Да

  • Шерсть

    Да

УМНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Цикл загрузки

    Да

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    Да

  • Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

    Нет

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Да

  • Функция Tub Clean Coach

    Нет

  • Умное сопряжение

    Да

Найти локально

Опробуйте это изделие рядом с вашим домом.

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами